Man City star joining Man Utd given GREEN LIGHT with ‘everything being done’ to seal January transfer

Man Utd have the chance to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United’s chances of signing Manchester City star Rayan Ait-Nouri are reportedly increasing, with ‘everything being done’ to seal a January exit.

Man City paid around £31m to sign Ait-Nouri from Wolves in the 2025 summer transfer window, but he has faded into insignificance over the past 18 months.

The 25-year-old has barely featured for Man City since the start of last season and he was linked with a shock move to Man Utd towards the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd turned to Ait-Nouri as a last-minute option to strengthen their left-back department, and a transfer looks far more likely for the winter window.

We reported last month that the Red Devils have been offered Ait-Nouri ahead of the January transfer window, and German journalist Florian Plettenberg said on Tuesday that personal terms will not be an obstacle and that United want him.

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘Rayan Aït-Nouri, one to watch in the winter transfer window. The 25 y/o left-back is open to leaving Manchester City.

‘Understand Manchester United would like to sign him. Personal terms are not an issue. The main issue is the relationship between the two Manchester clubs. Aït-Nouri’s market is currently being explored.’

Man Utd’s chances of signing Rayan Ait-Nouri increase

The rivalry between the two clubs is an obvious issue, but this transfer could be mutually beneficial because Man Utd need Ait-Nouri far more than Man City.

Unsurprisingly, it has been reported that a new left-back is among two priorities for Man Utd ahead of the winter transfer window, and Ait-Nouri is an option with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

But Ait-Nouri should be the cheaper of the two options, and journalist Nabil Deljit has now revealed that there needs to be a ‘dramatic turnaround’ for him to continue at Man City beyond the end of this January window.

With that, Ait-Nouri and his representatives are currently doing ‘everything’ to secure an exit from Man City.

Deljit told L’Equipe (via Sport Witness): ‘It is high time to turn the page and regain some peace of mind.

‘Unless there is a dramatic turnaround at City, the only way out is to leave for a more favourable environment. Because until then, there remains a bitter feeling that this story never really began.’

He continued: ‘Everything is being done to try and leave this winter.

‘The player remains highly regarded in England, and beyond. We need to find the best possible solution with Manchester City. He can’t stay in this situation where his talent is being wasted.’