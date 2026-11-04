Insider claps back at Farke sack concerns with big Leeds claim ahead of Tottenham clash

Leeds United are prepared to hand Daniel Farke a new contract

Leeds United’s poor recent run of results has raised concerns that Daniel Farke may not be the right man to take the club forward after all, though a well-placed observer has explained why the signs still remain positive and, with TEAMtalk sources adamant the German will sign his new deal.

The Whites finished 14th last season before embarking on an ambitious summer recruitment programme that suggested the club can achieve their next goal of not just Premier League consolidation, but also breaking into the top half of the table.

After a promising start to the campaign, all seemed on track for Leeds and their ambitious owners, 49ers Enterprises. However, a poor run of form, which has resulted in a failure to win any of their last five Premier League games, while scoring just twice in that spell, has seen the pressure suddenly cranked up a little on Farke.

However, TEAMtalk insisted earlier this week that the club remains adamant that Farke is the right man to lead the club forward, and the intention remains to hand him a new deal, which has already been agreed in principle.

It’s understood the 50-year-old’s new deal will see his contract extended at Elland Road until 2029.

Furthermore, despite seeing the club slip to 12th in the table and, perhaps, more alarmingly, seeing them now hold the worst away record of any side present in the Premier League over the last two seasons, BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope is adamant there is no cause for alarm and has indicated that any claims the club could renege on their new contract plans for Farke are misguided.

Speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Yet podcast, Pope stated: I’m not overly concerned in the sense that I think they’re getting into good positions, but it’s the penultimate ball that has been poor at times, isn’t it?

“I think he used his resources probably as well as he could have at the weekend, to chase a game they should not have been chasing, let’s be honest.

“If anybody should have been ahead, it should have been Leeds. So I’m not overly concerned.

“I actually think we played well, in games that they have drawn and they have looked like winning but it’s not fallen their way, and I feels that [the 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday] fits into the category.”

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Tottenham next up as Farke sends Leeds rousing message

Next up for Leeds is a clash at home against rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. Farke will be desperate to claim a positive result to go into the international break on and will desperately hope his side do not make it six without a win; amid a fear that the narrative on his future could change.

Saturday, however, will be no given. Leeds have a woeful record of games that kick off at 12.30pm, while Spurs have won on all three of their last three visits to West Yorkshire, including a 2-1 triumph there at a similar time last season.

Despite that, Farke has sent his players a rousing message ahead of the game, insisting they win together and lose together.

“Most important is the result and of course we’re disappointed that we travel away without points,” Farke said. “Football is brutal sometimes, it can feel like the most unfair sport in the world. One goal is very often decisive.

“We would have deserved so much more. In the first 30 minutes, we played fantastic football, created chances and scored one of the best team goals of the season. Out of nothing, they were in the lead because we scored more or less an own goal.”

“I can’t speak too negatively about anything performance-wise. We played a really good away game.

“You can speak about the wrong decision-making to concede; you can speak about being more concentrated to hit the target. We could have forced it a bit more in the second half. It’s the only thing I could criticise.

“Not moaning about performance or commitment. Overall it was a really good away game. But if you read the result, it reads different.”

Farke also insisted he remains fully behind club record signing James Trafford after his blunder gifted Bournemouth their opener.

“James is a terrific young goalkeeper; he’s been outstanding so far,” he said. “He has saved us points and will save us points. It’s the life of a footballer and a young goalkeeper; there’s sometimes perhaps a mistake that can be costly.

“In general, we win together, we lose together.

“For me, he’s still top class and has all my trust and love. My recommendation is that he shouldn’t watch the scene back. Football can have annoying days. We won’t dwell on it.”

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