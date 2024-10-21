Chelsea heavily scouting Liverpool-linked striker with same scoring ratio as Haaland
By Fraser Gillan,
2 days ago
TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea are taking a firm look at Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush, though Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the mix for the centre-forward.
Chelsea are having a very strong start to the season and find themselves in the hunt for Champions League places, currently sitting sixth in the Premier League. Manager Enzo Maresca came in under heavy scrutiny earlier in the campaign but has turned doubters into believers with his side’s superb performances.
They have one of the deepest squads in the league but that will not stop them attacking the market for the right addition and they have been heavily scouting one of Europe’s most exciting goalscorers.
Egyptian striker Marmoush has been in scintillating form for Frankfurt, leading the scoring charts and becoming the first name on the team sheet. The 25-year-old boasts the same goalscoring rate as Manchester City star Erling Haaland this term.
Marmoush has managed 10 goals in 10 appearances, while Haaland is on 11 goals from 11 games.
Chelsea are keen to add some firepower up front as long as it does not hamper the development of striker Nicolas Jackson. TEAMtalk can confirm Marmoush is on the club’s radar and that there have been discussions to understand the possibilities of a deal.
They are not alone in eyeing Marmoush, with sources stating that Liverpool and Arsenal have ‘taken a look’, whilst interested parties from around Europe are also becoming more ‘active’ in their interest.
Marmoush only signed for Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, joining in a £5million (€6m / $6.5m) deal from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg, but he is now viewed as a top talent, particularly by Chelsea.
There is no release clause in his current deal, which runs until June 2027. Frankfurt are desperate to extend his terms with Premier League interest heating up.
The German outfit have been clear they will accept no lower than £50m (€60m / $65m) for their talisman. They want to pick up a very good fee to be compensated for losing their main goal threat, and to give them enough funds to land a solid replacement.
Marmoush is solely focused on helping his side to continue their strong start to the season but there is no doubt that once Premier League sides comes calling it will be hard to turn a blind eye.
Omar Marmoush a wanted man
Separate reports have named Manchester United and West Ham United as keeping tabs on Marmoush, too. But as things stand, Chelsea hold the most serious interest in snapping him up, followed by Liverpool and Arsenal.
