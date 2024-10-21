Open in App
    Chelsea heavily scouting Liverpool-linked striker with same scoring ratio as Haaland

    By Fraser Gillan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKia6_0wFUIcTY00
    Omar Marmoush is being eyed by both Chelsea and Liverpool

    TEAMtalk can reveal Chelsea are taking a firm look at Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush, though Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the mix for the centre-forward.

    Chelsea are having a very strong start to the season and find themselves in the hunt for Champions League places, currently sitting sixth in the Premier League. Manager Enzo Maresca came in under heavy scrutiny earlier in the campaign but has turned doubters into believers with his side’s superb performances.

    They have one of the deepest squads in the league but that will not stop them attacking the market for the right addition and they have been heavily scouting one of Europe’s most exciting goalscorers.

    Egyptian striker Marmoush has been in scintillating form for Frankfurt, leading the scoring charts and becoming the first name on the team sheet. The 25-year-old boasts the same goalscoring rate as Manchester City star Erling Haaland this term.

    Marmoush has managed 10 goals in 10 appearances, while Haaland is on 11 goals from 11 games.

    Chelsea are keen to add some firepower up front as long as it does not hamper the development of striker Nicolas Jackson. TEAMtalk can confirm Marmoush is on the club’s radar and that there have been discussions to understand the possibilities of a deal.

    They are not alone in eyeing Marmoush, with sources stating that Liverpool and Arsenal have ‘taken a look’, whilst interested parties from around Europe are also becoming more ‘active’ in their interest.

    Marmoush only signed for Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, joining in a £5million (€6m / $6.5m) deal from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg, but he is now viewed as a top talent, particularly by Chelsea.

    There is no release clause in his current deal, which runs until June 2027. Frankfurt are desperate to extend his terms with Premier League interest heating up.

    The German outfit have been clear they will accept no lower than £50m (€60m / $65m) for their talisman. They want to pick up a very good fee to be compensated for losing their main goal threat, and to give them enough funds to land a solid replacement.

    Marmoush is solely focused on helping his side to continue their strong start to the season but there is no doubt that once Premier League sides comes calling it will be hard to turn a blind eye.

    Omar Marmoush a wanted man

    Separate reports have named Manchester United and West Ham United as keeping tabs on Marmoush, too. But as things stand, Chelsea hold the most serious interest in snapping him up, followed by Liverpool and Arsenal.

    It has even been claimed Marmoush could end up being better than compatriot and Liverpool icon Salah . Journalist Tarek Metwally said last week: “Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age.

    “If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further.”

    DON’T MISS: Chelsea tipped to banish star with 18-month loan as West Ham battle French and Italian sides

    Carragher slams Chelsea star; Salah contract demands emerge

    Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has ripped into Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez following his unconvincing performance during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

    Sanchez gave away a penalty by clumsily challenging Curtis Jones in first-half stoppage time, but he got a slight touch on the ball and this saw VAR overturn the spot-kick.

    The Spaniard then failed to show enough bravery to race off his line and stop Jones in the 51st minute, allowing the Liverpool midfielder to score what proved to be the winner.

    “In terms of control of the game, Chelsea were better, but what let them down was the goalkeeper,” Carragher said.

    “They need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be.”

    The pundit added that Sanchez appeared to be ‘scared’, and explained the difference between him and Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel .

    Salah got on the scoresheet in the huge clash at Anfield, smashing home a penalty after Levi Colwill had fouled Jones in the box.

    New reports claim Salah wants a ‘massive’ new three-year contract in order to continue his incredible Liverpool spell.

    But it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will match these demands given the fact the winger is now 32 years old.

    There has been some speculation that Salah has already agreed to join a Saudi club next summer, though Liverpool are ‘unconcerned’ by this and believe they will tie him down.

    READ MORE: Carragher urges Slot to abandon £50m Liverpool transfer chase after star pockets Cole Palmer in masterclass

    IN-PROFILE: Omar Marmoush – the story so far

    • February 1999 – Marmoush is born in Cairo, Egypt.
    • July 2016 – He makes his debut as a substitute in an Egyptian Premier League match for Wadi Degla.
    • December 2016 – His first goal for Wadi Degla comes in an Egypt Cup match.
    • August 2017 – After a total of 18 appearances and three goals for Wadi Degla, Marmoush moves to Germany to sign for Wolfsburg, initially being placed in the reserve team.
    • May 2020 – Marmoush makes his first-team debut for Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga match.
    • June 2020 – Wolfsburg reward him with his first professional contract.
    • August 2020 – Marmoush makes his European debut in a Europa League match for Wolfsburg.
    • January 2021 – Wolfsburg send Marmoush on loan to St Pauli in the German second tier.
    • August 2021 – His next loan spell is arranged to be in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.
    • September 2021 – Marmoush scores on his Stuttgart debut with a last-minute equaliser and is named as the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month.
    • October 2021 – Marmoush makes his international debut with Egypt and marks the occasion with a goal.
    • December 2021 – Egypt include Marmoush in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, where he will go on to play in all their matches from the group stage to the final.
    • March 2022 – For the second time, he wins the Rookie of the Month award.
    • July 2022 – After being reintegrated by his parent club, Marmoush scores his first goal for Wolfsburg in a German Cup match.
    • January 2023 – Marmoush features at a second AFCON tournament with Egypt.
    • May 2023 – Eintracht Frankfurt announce they will be acquiring Marmoush on a free transfer.
    • August 2023 – Marmoush scores on his debut for Frankfurt in the German Cup and also in his second Bundesliga appearance for them.
    • September 2023 – He adds his first-ever European goal by scoring a penalty against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.
    • May 2024 – Marmoush finishes his debut season with Frankfurt on a career-best tally of 17 goals, some of which were against clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
    • October 2024 – Marmoush scores his first Europa League goal, while also completing a run of scoring in five successive Bundesliga matches before the international break.

