Mo Salah contract demands emerge, with Liverpool ‘unconcerned’ by damaging transfer claim
By James Holland,
2 days ago
Mo Salah wants a ‘massive’ new three-year contract in order to re-sign at Liverpool, a report has claimed.
Liverpool are currently focused on tying down their most important assets, with all three of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract come the end of the season. Liverpool have already finalised a new contract with Jarell Quansah, while talks with Ibrahima Konate are at an advanced stage, but the club’s supporters are most keen to see the futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold be resolved.
According to Football Insider , Salah is eyeing a huge wage as part of his fresh terms. He wants the contract to run until June 2027 so he has security in the long run, too.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will adhere to these demands. While the right winger remains in brilliant form – having registered seven goals and six assists in 11 games this term – he is 32 and heading towards the twilight years of his career.
To protect themselves financially, Liverpool are likely to offer Salah the same wages he is currently on, or perhaps even a slight decrease. As such, there may need to be several rounds of negotiations before an agreement can be struck.
Liverpool need to move fast though as come January 1 the Egyptian will be able to discuss a pre-contract ahead of joining another club on a free transfer in the summer.
There have been tentative claims that Salah has already agreed to join a Saudi outfit at the end of the campaign. Such an agreement would render Liverpool’s contract talks useless, but Football Insider crucially add that the Reds are ‘unconcerned’ by these reports.
They feel they still have a good chance of tying the Anfield hero down.
“He’ll have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard by the end of this season, I would imagine, and I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool,” Carragher said.
“Of course, they’ll be talking about money and length of contract, but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Mo Salah. He breaks all the records at Liverpool, and getting as far as he can up those lists, I think that’s a big part of his focus as a player.”
Salah currently sits joint-ninth in the list of the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers, with 162 goals. He just needs 26 more goals to overtake top stars such as Henry, Lampard and Sergio Aguero and move into fourth place.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0