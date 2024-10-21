Mo Salah contract demands emerge, with Liverpool ‘unconcerned’ by damaging transfer claim

Mo Salah's Liverpool contract demands have been revealed

Mo Salah wants a ‘massive’ new three-year contract in order to re-sign at Liverpool, a report has claimed.

Liverpool are currently focused on tying down their most important assets, with all three of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract come the end of the season. Liverpool have already finalised a new contract with Jarell Quansah, while talks with Ibrahima Konate are at an advanced stage, but the club’s supporters are most keen to see the futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold be resolved.

According to Football Insider , Salah is eyeing a huge wage as part of his fresh terms. He wants the contract to run until June 2027 so he has security in the long run, too.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will adhere to these demands. While the right winger remains in brilliant form – having registered seven goals and six assists in 11 games this term – he is 32 and heading towards the twilight years of his career.

To protect themselves financially, Liverpool are likely to offer Salah the same wages he is currently on, or perhaps even a slight decrease. As such, there may need to be several rounds of negotiations before an agreement can be struck.

Liverpool need to move fast though as come January 1 the Egyptian will be able to discuss a pre-contract ahead of joining another club on a free transfer in the summer.

There have been tentative claims that Salah has already agreed to join a Saudi outfit at the end of the campaign. Such an agreement would render Liverpool’s contract talks useless, but Football Insider crucially add that the Reds are ‘unconcerned’ by these reports.

They feel they still have a good chance of tying the Anfield hero down.

DON’T MISS: Carragher urges Slot to abandon £50m Liverpool transfer chase after star pockets Cole Palmer in masterclass

Carragher provides Salah verdict

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool currently have a better chance of agreeing new deals with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold , as Salah is looking to become the new poster boy of the Saudi Pro League.

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on the situation and could swoop in with a huge contract offer, too.

After Salah netted a penalty in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher named a key reason why he thinks the attacker will stay on Merseyside .

“He’ll have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard by the end of this season, I would imagine, and I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool,” Carragher said.

“Of course, they’ll be talking about money and length of contract, but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Mo Salah. He breaks all the records at Liverpool, and getting as far as he can up those lists, I think that’s a big part of his focus as a player.”

Salah currently sits joint-ninth in the list of the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers, with 162 goals. He just needs 26 more goals to overtake top stars such as Henry, Lampard and Sergio Aguero and move into fourth place.

DON’T MISS: Crucial Liverpool star doubles down on desire to quit Anfield – ‘I’ve shown my level’

Liverpool news: Villa battle, new transfer pursuit

Should Salah end up leaving Liverpool, then Bryan Mbeumo is among the contenders to replace him at Anfield. However, Liverpool will face competition for the Brentford star.

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the frame for Mbeumo as they look to add to what is already a very exciting attack.

The forward’s contract at Brentford expires in June 2026, which makes a big transfer next summer a strong possibility.

Meanwhile, the Spanish press claim Liverpool and Manchester City are both scouting Brighton starlet Facundo Buonanotte as a future transfer target .

The attacking midfielder is thriving while on loan at Leicester City, having notched three goals and two assists in eight appearances so far.

Buonanotte’s classy performances have attracted interest from both Liverpool and City, as he is a player on his way to reaching the very top.

It is suggested that Brighton could sell the Argentine for just €30million (£25m/$32.5m), but it would not be a surprise if he fetched far more than that.

Unstoppable Salah