Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rejected illustrious European club in 2023, shock report reveals
By James Holland,
2 days ago
Mikel Arteta was approached by French giants Paris Saint-Germain last year but snubbed their advances to continue his exciting project at Arsenal, it has been revealed.
According to The Independent , PSG ‘investigated’ whether Arteta would be open to returning to the Parc des Princes in July 2023 following the departure of Christophe Galtier. PSG were hopeful that the 42-year-old would be open to returning to the French capital, having made 53 appearances for the club as a player.
However, Arteta quickly rejected PSG’s approach as he had already made Arsenal a competitive team by that stage.
The report states that Arteta ‘was never going to go’ to PSG as he remains fully committed to winning trophies with Arsenal and making them one of the most feared teams in Europe.
The manager’s ultimate goal is to help Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Gunners previously reached the final under Arsene Wenger in 2006 but lost 2-1 to Barcelona.
The Independent’s claim comes amid Arsenal’s Champions League campaign as they get used to the new format of the tournament. PSG visited the Emirates on Tuesday night but were beaten 2-0 by Arteta’s side thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.
PSG can no longer rely on global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Nevertheless, they are still one of the most illustrious teams in Europe and it can therefore be considered a statement win for Arsenal.
Arsenal must keep Mikel Arteta despite exit links
PSG are not the only European heavyweights to have been linked with Arteta’s services. In January, the Spanish press claimed that Barcelona had shortlisted Arteta as a possible replacement for Xavi.
Just like at Arsenal and PSG, Arteta has history with Barca, having been on their books from 1997 to 2002.
But the former midfielder soon pledged his allegiance to Arsenal and said that claims he was considering Barca’s approach were ‘fake news’.
Arsenal chiefs know they have a top manager on their hands, and they tied him down to a new three-year contract last month.
Keeping Arteta will be integral if Arsenal are to finally end their wait for either Premier League or Champions League glory, or perhaps both.
Arteta has worked extremely well alongside sporting director Edu Gaspar to take the Arsenal squad from mediocrity to a truly elite level.
Arteta has helped players such as Saka, Havertz, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba to develop into top-class stars.
The coach has also used his experience from his time under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to get Arsenal playing exciting, attacking football that their opponents struggle to deal with.
Arteta and Arsenal were criticised for playing so defensive after Leandro Trossard had been sent off during their gigantic clash against City. But Arteta knows exactly what is required to pick up points in the biggest of games.
And after being weak in defence for so long, Arsenal fans will be delighted that the side can now – largely – shut other teams out. It was only a last-gasp equaliser from John Stones which stopped Arsenal from picking up all three points against City at the Etihad.
