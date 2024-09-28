Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Man City eye statement signing of classy Barcelona star after intense Man Utd links
By James Holland,
2 days ago
Manchester City could succeed where Manchester United failed by bringing Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong to the Premier League, it has been claimed.
According to reports in Spain (as cited by Fichajes ), Man City are keen on signing De Jong as they look to bolster their ranks in defensive midfield. The reigning Premier League champions have confirmed that Rodri will be out until next season after rupturing his ACL, forcing them to dip into the transfer market.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola has earmarked De Jong as a perfect addition to his midfield until Rodri returns to full fitness.
The Netherlands star excels at building up the tempo from deep, which is exactly what Guardiola is looking for.
Although, it will be difficult for Guardiola and City to snare De Jong. The reports add that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not want to lose the player under any circumstances, viewing him as a key star both in the present and for the future.
De Jong’s Barca contract expires in June 2026, which is likely one of the reasons why he has cropped up on City’s radar. Flick is eager for Barca to sort out a new deal with the 27-year-old, though the two parties have yet to enter advanced talks over fresh terms.
Man City scouring midfield market
It is understandable that City have been linked with a blockbuster move for De Jong , given the similarities between Guardiola’s former club and City.
A transfer would be very interesting given the history between De Jong and City’s rivals Man Utd. Erik ten Hag was desperate to reunite with the deep-lying playmaker at Old Trafford, but De Jong refused to join Man Utd even after they had agreed a deal with Barca.
