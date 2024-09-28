Man City eye statement signing of classy Barcelona star after intense Man Utd links

Man City are keen on Frenkie de Jong

Manchester City could succeed where Manchester United failed by bringing Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong to the Premier League, it has been claimed.

According to reports in Spain (as cited by Fichajes ), Man City are keen on signing De Jong as they look to bolster their ranks in defensive midfield. The reigning Premier League champions have confirmed that Rodri will be out until next season after rupturing his ACL, forcing them to dip into the transfer market.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has earmarked De Jong as a perfect addition to his midfield until Rodri returns to full fitness.

The Netherlands star excels at building up the tempo from deep, which is exactly what Guardiola is looking for.

Although, it will be difficult for Guardiola and City to snare De Jong. The reports add that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick does not want to lose the player under any circumstances, viewing him as a key star both in the present and for the future.

De Jong’s Barca contract expires in June 2026, which is likely one of the reasons why he has cropped up on City’s radar. Flick is eager for Barca to sort out a new deal with the 27-year-old, though the two parties have yet to enter advanced talks over fresh terms.

Man City scouring midfield market

It is understandable that City have been linked with a blockbuster move for De Jong , given the similarities between Guardiola’s former club and City.

A transfer would be very interesting given the history between De Jong and City’s rivals Man Utd. Erik ten Hag was desperate to reunite with the deep-lying playmaker at Old Trafford, but De Jong refused to join Man Utd even after they had agreed a deal with Barca.

Man Utd have been linked with the ex-Ajax star ever since, though they finally seem to be moving on. Earlier this week it was claimed that Ten Hag would rather sign Nicolo Barella for Man Utd than De Jong .

For City, landing De Jong would see them raid Barca once again. In the summer, Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Etihad after mutually deciding to end his contract with Barca.

However, one important factor to note is what would happen to De Jong when Rodri returns to the side, as Guardiola will struggle to play both stars.

On Tuesday, TEAMtalk revealed which players City are most likely to target amid Rodri’s absence . The list includes Inter Milan star Barella – setting up a possible battle with Man Utd – Atalanta’s Ederson, Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

The Citizens have also been credited with interest in Barella’s Inter team-mate Hakan Calhanoglu, who would likely cost in the region of £42million (€50.3m / US$56.2m).

City round-up: Haaland verdict, Bundesliga swoop

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has predicted that City striker Erling Haaland might end up in Saudi Arabia in a shock twist.

“I think one day we could end up seeing Erling Haaland in Saudi Arabia, depending on how they develop,” he said.

“But because Haaland can’t write his name in the history books with his nation, he’ll have to do it all at club level, and he will concentrate on that for a very long time.”

Petit added: “If he considers going to Saudi, it won’t be down to money. I think his ambition is more than money and it’s not like he isn’t earning well at City.

“He wants to break records in every game, and even if Saudi offered £200m (€239.5m / US$267.4m), he’d refuse to go unless it’s towards the end of his career when I think he might end up out there.”

Elsewhere, City are reportedly looking to beat Man Utd and Liverpool in the race for Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong .

City view the 23-year-old as the perfect successor to Kyle Walker. Liverpool have identified Frimpong as a possible replacement for Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold, but City feel they can secure his services first.

How do Rodri and Wharton compare?

Wharton’s stats certainly hold up well against Rodri’s, even though the Palace midfielder is just 20 and only stepped up to the top flight in January.