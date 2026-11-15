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🏭 Tea, SD Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Tea’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Machine Operator – Production
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Tea, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run production machines, keep an eye on quality, and help hit daily production goals. Good fit if you’re dependable, safety-focused, and like working in a fast-paced, team setting.
CNC Machinist
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Tea, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Set up and operate CNC machines to make precision parts from technical drawings. Great for someone who knows machining, can read blueprints, and is comfortable using measuring tools.
Manufacturing Production Associate
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Tea, SD (client worksites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support both manufacturing and warehouse work by assembling, packaging, and checking products. Training may be provided, so this can be a solid entry point if you’re reliable and okay with repetitive tasks.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.