During a crazy time for America with flight stoppages, the Horned Frogs played a game full of events against Kansas State.

Kansas State had to fly out early this morning because of the groundings and didn’t land until after 9:30 A.M. The game wouldn’t be halted, and the teams would play as scheduled.<

TCU’s defense didn’t need time to heat up, as they quickly dominated K-State and their backup quarterback, Dillon Duff. In the first quarter, they forced a fumble on the Wildcat’s running back and set up TCU’s offense deep in enemy territory.

TCU took the momentum as tight end Kari Ashley took a direct snap for the first touchdown of the game.

TCU’s defense brought great pressure and discipline, surrendering no defensive penalties and recording 5 huge sacks on Duff. One of them was the game-sealing strip sack that helped TCU secure the 20-10 victory.

Part of TCU’s great play today was key returns to the Frogs’ rushing attack. Running back Jeremy Payne returned and didn’t miss a beat, extending plays. The other rushing threat, Major Everhart, also brought speed and made a bigger impact today.

This was much needed, as TCU struggled against the Wildcat’s rush attack. They got through the O-line multiple times and frustrated TCU quarterback Jaden Craig.

With momentum shifting in the second half, TCU receiver Jacobe Hayes scored his first touchdown as a Horned Frog to put TCU up 17-0.

Multiple people said Craig was playing through pain after the game, with ankle issues similar to what Payne was having. TCU utilized backup quarterback Adam Shobel multiple times because of this.

TCU’s Head Coach Sonny Dykes said Craig “was pretty banged up” coming into the game and that he was proud of him toughing it out for the win.

On the defense, “I think we had over maybe 10 or 11 negative plays defensively, so I was proud of that. We got a lot of penetration,” Dykes said.

TCU gave up zero turnovers and only 1 penalty. Which is always a good recipe for victory, and today it was for TCU.

TCU hosts Utah, the second-ranked team in the nation, at Amon G. Carter.