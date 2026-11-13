As TCU students prepare for spring 2027 course registration, many are turning to Rate My Professors to find instructors whose teaching styles match their learning preferences.

Rate My Professors allows students to read reviews from others who have taken classes with certain instructors, offering insight into teaching styles, coursework and classroom expectations.

Maddie Cooper, a junior health sciences major, said she uses Rate My Professors every semester when building her schedule. She first learned about the website from older students in her sorority and has relied on it ever since.

“I typically look for the percentage of students who would take the professor again, because I think that speaks more to quality than how hard the class may be,” Cooper said.

Cooper said she has taken classes where her experience differed from other students’ reviews, particularly in core courses outside her major.

“I believe every student learns differently, so learning about the professor’s teaching habits helps you determine if they will be a fit for you,” Cooper said.

Will Gilster, a sophomore finance and real estate major, said he used Rate My Professors when deciding which professor to take for his statistical analysis class. He paid particular attention to comments about homework, coursework and time commitments.

“These reviews are helpful to see a holistic view of the course before taking it,” Gilster said.

Gilster prefers interactive classes over lecture-heavy courses. He said reviews mentioning group work and classroom activities helped him identify a religion course that matched his learning preferences.

While the website can help students choose professors, Gilster said it can also make registration more difficult when students gravitate toward highly rated instructors, leaving others scrambling to find alternative classes or less desirable meeting times.

Gilster encourages students to read multiple reviews rather than judging a professor based on one negative comment.

“Even if someone left a nasty comment, that doesn’t mean the teacher is bad, it could have something to do with the student’s work,” Gilster said.

Sophie Buckland, a first-year marketing major, said the reviews she read before taking her current classes have generally matched her experiences with those professors.

“I do not think it is completely reliable because everyone has their own opinions on teachers,” Buckland said.

Buckland said she is more likely to trust reviews when multiple students share similar experiences rather than relying on one comment. She also asks older friends and members of her sorority for advice when choosing professors.

While reviews can help students understand what to expect from a class, Buckland believes their own effort plays an important role in their academic success.

Randi Kellenberger, a TCU academic advisor, cautions students against relying too heavily on online reviews, noting that some may be outdated and that the tags describing professors can sometimes provide more useful information.

She also emphasized that students have different learning styles, meaning a review one student considers negative might actually be helpful to another.

Rather than focusing solely on professor ratings, Kellenberger encourages students to consider what skills they hope to gain from a course.

Kellenberger recommends using Rate My Professors alongside advice from academic advisors, professors and friends. She also encourages students to review their degree requirements and prepare backup classes before registration begins.

Graduate enrollment appointments began Nov. 11, while undergraduate enrollment appointments begin Nov. 16, according to TCU’s academic calendar. Priority registration continues through Nov. 20, with students assigned registration times based on whether they are undergraduate or graduate students and the number of credit hours they have completed.