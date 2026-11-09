TCU Day of Service brings campus, Fort Worth community together

From local nonprofits to schools, TCU brings its campus community together for its annual Day of Service, an event dedicated to giving back to the place it calls home: Fort Worth.

This year’s Day of Service took place on Saturday, Nov. 7. Students signed up for a variety of volunteer opportunities, including park cleanups, school mural painting, animal shelter assistance, hospital projects and food bank volunteering.

“The most rewarding part of Day of Service has been watching it grow, serving more students and more organizations every year,” said Bryan Partika, coordinator of Leadership and Experiential Learning at TCU. “That means it’s working and we are making a difference.”

This year’s Day of Service is expected to draw more than 1,200 volunteers, marking another year of the program’s growth over the years.

In 2024, the board developed TCU Week of Service. Rather than limiting service opportunities to a single day, the program offers volunteer opportunities throughout the week. These include making art kits on campus for Cook Children’s Medical Center and participating in an off-campus community garden cleanup for Alice Contreras Elementary School.

Partika said the program is guided by the mantra, “Serve Fort Worth, Serve TCU, Serve Yourself,” which represents the initiative’s focus on giving back to the Fort Worth community, building a culture of service on campus and encouraging personal growth through volunteering.

The week also featured a Volunteer Fair, where local nonprofit organizations set up tables in the center of campus to connect with students and share volunteer opportunities.

This year’s fair, held Tuesday, Nov. 3, was the largest to date, with more than 75 nonprofit organizations in attendance.

“Just do it!” said Ella Augustyn, a junior biology major, who went from volunteering at the event to serving as director of Activities and Involvement for TCU Day of Service.

“Sometimes you don’t realize how much of an impact a few hours can make,” Augustyn said. “I’ve learned that you don’t have to do something huge to make a difference. Just showing up, being willing to help, and giving your time can mean a lot to someone else.”