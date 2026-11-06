TCU football heads to Tucson for Friday night showdown

The Frogs will play at No. 22 Arizona for their only Friday night game of the season. Arizona is the second of four ranked teams TCU has scheduled this year.

TCU will head to Tucson, Arizona for only their second time in school history, with this being the first as Big 12 foes. The last time was in 2003 where TCU won in overtime.

The Frogs are coming over a win over Kansas where TCU had a second half surge to overcome the Jayhawks.

After an ugly first half of football and being down 13-0 at half, linebacker Max Carroll returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown, opening the scoring and creating a spark for TCU.

The offense finally looked alive once freshman Ace Theus had a 28 yard rushing touchdown to put TCU up. Kansas would go back up after a field goal in the fourth, putting the Jayhawks up 16-14.

Quarterback Jaden Craig retook the lead for the Frogs when he ran the ball 17 yards for the score. The Frogs had a successful two-point conversion after Craig completed a pass in the end zone to wide receiver Jordan Dwyer.

The win was considered a job-saving win for Head Coach Sonny Dykes as many fans predicted a loss would have resulted in his departure, as the same was true with Baylor, who lost to Kansas the week prior.

Dykes said at the Tuesday press conference that he didn’t notice any boos or chants during the game.

TCU will now have to win two out their remaining four games to become bowl eligible. TCU has No. 22 Arizona, Kansas State, No. 3 Utah and No. 15 Texas Tech left on their schedule.

Dykes also said that the team was dealing with a virus right now, with 25-30 players being affected. The availability report for Friday’s game has yet to be released.

Arizona is led by senior quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita has thrown for over 2,400 yards on the season with 19 touchdowns to go with it. The Wildcats only two losses are to No. 9 BYU and No. 15 Texas Tech, with the Tech loss being last week.

The Frogs won the last time they faced the Wildcats, winning 49-28 in 2024.

The Horned Frogs will face Arizona on Friday night at 9:15 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on ESPN.