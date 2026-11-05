Russian energy strikes continue weeks after Trump announces ceasefire

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity on Nov. 1, nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump announced a proposed energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces targeted power infrastructure in four regions overnight, according to Reuters.

The latest attacks have raised further questions about the proposed ceasefire, which neither country has formally confirmed.

On Oct. 11, Trump posted on Truth Social that both countries had agreed to immediately stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure. However, he provided no details about how the agreement would be enforced.

Zelenskyy said the announcement came as a surprise but expressed support for a ceasefire if Russia agreed to stop targeting Ukrainian energy facilities.

Despite Trump’s announcement, Russian attacks continued. According to The Associated Press, Russian forces struck a power facility in Kharkiv shortly after the announcement. Zelenskyy also reported attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv.

Energy infrastructure has been a major target throughout the war, which began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian power plants and electricity networks, leaving residents without electricity, heat and running water. The attacks pose increasing risks as winter approaches and temperatures fall.

Ukraine has responded by targeting Russian oil refineries, which process crude oil into gasoline, diesel and other fuels. The facilities are part of Russia’s energy industry, making them targets in Ukraine’s efforts to weaken Moscow’s ability to fund the war.

However, Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries have also created tensions with the Trump administration.

Trump has pressured Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries amid concerns about rising diesel prices in the United States.

On Oct. 29, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian military units had temporarily paused attacks on Russian refineries following pressure from Washington.

However, Ukraine had not formally announced a suspension, and Zelenskyy said there was no official order preventing the military from continuing the strikes.

On Oct. 30, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region, ending a roughly two-week period without reported refinery attacks.

The continued strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that would protect energy facilities in both countries.

Ukraine has maintained that any ceasefire must include an end to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

With no confirmed agreement and attacks continuing, Ukrainian civilians face the possibility of further power outages as winter approaches.