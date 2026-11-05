TCU basketball’s hype club: How Frog Army has changed the culture of the student section

TCU’s Frog Army is working to make the student section at Schollmaier Arena one of the toughest environments for opposing basketball teams in the Big 12.

The student organization aims to build excitement around TCU basketball and encourage more students to attend men’s and women’s home games, regardless of their knowledge of the sport.

“We want fans to know as much as we do,” Alex Aghdami, a senior supply and value chain management major and co-president of Frog Army, said. “We want to the average fans to have the same excitement that we do.”

For more than a decade, Frog Army members have led the student section from the front two rows at men’s and women’s basketball games. The organization also partners with TCU athletics’ marketing team to develop promotions that encourage students to attend home games.

Members host tabling events leading up to major games to inform students about upcoming matchups and encourage them to cheer on the Horned Frogs at Schollmaier Arena.

Unlike some student organizations, Frog Army has a selective membership process. Interested students must complete an interview and be selected by the club’s executive members for a limited number of available spots. Members are chosen based on their enthusiasm for TCU basketball and their ability to connect with others.

“We’re really focused on looking for individuals who have a passion for TCU, TCU athletics, and basketball,” Aghdami said.

During home games, Frog Army members work to keep the student section engaged and energized. The organization provides students with “cheat sheets” featuring opposing teams’ statistics and storylines, along with signs and pool noodles to encourage cheering.

Members also bang on signs along the front railing of the student section to create noise during games.

Aghdami said these efforts have received positive feedback from students and help create an atmosphere that can influence the momentum of a game.

“The students know that when they come to the Scholl to cheer on the Frogs, it’s to make it one of the tougher atmospheres in the Big 12,” Aghdami said.

Despite the organization’s efforts, encouraging students to attend every game can be challenging. Aghdami said the basketball season overlaps with a busy and stressful time in the academic year, making it difficult to attract students to games against lesser-known opponents.

Still, he believes attending games offers students an opportunity to step away from their academic responsibilities and enjoy time with friends.

“I find that going to basketball games is a great way to get some stress out and just take a break from the stresses and fast paced life we live,” Aghdami said.

For Aghdami, being part of Frog Army has become an important part of his college experience. Growing up, he regularly attended college basketball games with his family and wanted to find a community at TCU that shared his enthusiasm for the sport.

Through Frog Army, he said he has developed lasting friendships and created memories that have shaped his time at TCU.

“I wanted to find a group on campus that shared the same love and passion of college basketball that I have,” Aghdami said. “Being apart of Frog Army means everything to me.”

As the men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their 2026-27 seasons, Frog Army hopes to build on the momentum of last year’s postseason success. The men’s team advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, while the women’s team won the Big 12 and reached the Elite Eight.

With both programs coming off successful seasons, Frog Army hopes to bring even more students into Schollmaier Arena and create a home-court atmosphere that gives the Horned Frogs an advantage throughout the season.