Texas and Tarrant County turn blue as Democrats dominate the midterm elections

For the first time since 1988, Texas voters elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate, flipping the state blue.

Senator-elect James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton by nearly 12 percentage points. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Nearly 59% of Tarrant County voters supported Talarico, who performed well in border, urban and suburban counties, according to the AP.

Similarly, Gina Hinojosa beat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott by nearly 7 percentage points, becoming the first Latina governor of Texas.

“We did it, we did it. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the shock of this race,” Hinojosa said in her victory speech on election night.

Abbott conceded the race just before it had been called. “There are still votes to be counted, but mathematically, we’re not going to be able to win this election,” Abbott said.

Hinojosa and Talarico were not alone in their victories, as other Democrats flipped statewide races. Democrat Vikki Goodwin defeated incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Democrat Nathan Johnson won the race for attorney general.

Democrat Jon Rosenthal won the only seat up for election on the three-person Railroad Commission, where Republicans still hold a 2-1 majority. Despite its name, the Railroad Commission actually regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas, which manages drilling, pipelines and storage.

Democrat Benjamin Flores defeated incumbent Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham. Democrat Clayton Tucker won the race for agriculture commissioner.

The statewide and national blue wave spilled into local elections in Tarrant County. The Tarrant County judge’s office flipped for the first time in more than 40 years, electing Democrat Alissa Simmons, who defeated incumbent Tim O’Hare. Simmons is the first Black female judge.

Tarrant County Commissioners Precinct 2 and Precinct 4 saw a Democratic victory with Jared Williams and Nydia Cárdenas, respectively, in the wake of GOP redistricting.

The two Democratic challengers won district and county clerk against the longtime Republican incumbents.

“It’s time for us to see a change,” Mansfield resident Tionna Days, who cast an all-Democratic ticket, told the Fort Worth Report.

Many Democrats won their race for the U.S. House despite the 2025 redistricting. AP has called 18 seats for Republicans and 13 for Democrats, with seven races still being too close to decide as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The new map was designed to benefit the GOP; however, Republicans lost four out of the five seats they hoped to flip and lost two of their own as a result of the redistricting.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was re-elected, despite the redraw, by more than 35 percentage points against his opponent in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which covers eastern San Antonio to the U.S.-Mexico border. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez also survived the redrawn lines, winning Texas’ 34th Congressional District by 15 percentage points.

Texas isn’t the only state with a new blue hue. The Democratic Party had a successful midterm election, flipping Maine, the Carolinas and Ohio among others.

Kansas changed colors for the first time since 1932, electing Adam Hamilton to the U.S. Senate. Georgia also elected a Democratic governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, making her the first Black female governor.