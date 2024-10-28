Holiday Lights: Add your fabulous home or business display to this map for all to see

As the holiday season nears, people will start stringing multicolored lights, putting up yard decorations and blowing up inflatables. Then comes the holiday tradition of driving through neighborhoods to see the best light displays.

If you go all out on your home, business, nonprofit or government office, submit your information for TCPalm to include on its Holiday Lights map so readers can drive by to see your fabulous display.

Visit https://forms.gle/1FzqUCKJLT56wBUMA to enter your information by the Nov. 15 deadline. TCPalm will publish the map on Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving week.

