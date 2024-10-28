Letters: Hurricane Milton brings out best; pass sales tax to buy Martin environmental land

Environmental land sales tax in Martin County helps quality of life

Few places in Florida enjoy a higher quality of life than Martin County. Yet the demand to live in this beautiful place is so high that poorly planned development threatens what residents love most: the natural environment, clean water and access to the outdoors.

On their November ballot, voters in Martin County can choose to safeguard these assets with new funding for the community’s land conservation program through a half-percent sales surtax. This is the best opportunity to protect critical natural lands within the Indian River Lagoon South, Pal-Mar, Loxahatchee and St. Lucie Headwaters and Blueways areas. 1000 Friends of Florida, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to planning for environmentally and fiscally sustainable development, urges Martin County voters to cast their ballots for the half-penny sales tax.

Conserving rural land helps steer more of our state’s relentless growth and development toward urban areas with the infrastructure to support it. This smarter approach not only reduces the impact of development on vulnerable land, water and wildlife; it also cushions the blow to taxpayers, who don’t get stuck with the bill for stretching public services to distant rural areas. And a modest local investment can leverage as much or more money from state, federal and private programs, making a county program a buy-one-get-one-free deal, or better, for taxpayers.

When we think about the things of lasting value that we can provide as a legacy to our children, grandchildren and future generations, healthy water and natural lands are among the most important. If you are a county voter, please support the Martin County Forever referendum.

Paul Owens, Orlando, is president of 1000 Friends of Florida

Hurricane Milton shows importance of United Way

When most people think of United Way, they see it as a nonprofit that collects funds to help others — but there’s much more happening behind the scenes.

One example is your United Way of Indian River County’s response during Hurricane Milton and its associated tornadoes. Before the storm, UWIRC staff, led by CEO Meredith Egan, were stationed at the emergency management department alongside county officials.

The tornadoes hit hard, causing severe damage across the area. Meredith quickly coordinated with the 36 funded partners and board members, offering help to those affected. After assessing the countywide damage, your United Way team sprang into action, securing donations, distributing more than 150 tarps, finding and matching hotel rooms for those who lost everything, coordinating food and furniture donations, and working with federal agencies to set up a comprehensive multi-agency resource center at one of our partners, the United Against Poverty Center.

The entire UWIRC staff was on the ground, ensuring residents received essential services. While donations were critical, it was the dedication, quick thinking and energy of the team that made a real difference. From organizing relief efforts to managing social media, donations and phone calls, everyone played a role in the recovery process. The board members also stepped up, contributing through donations, volunteering and community outreach.

United Way does more than raise funds — it actively supports the community in times of crisis, demonstrating how "United We Rise" isn't just a slogan, but a way of life.

Katie Nall, Vero Beach, chairs the United Way of Indian River County board of directors.

Reject inhumanity potential of Amendment 2

I urge everyone to vote no on Amendment 2. Its passage could cause serious injuries and death to so many animals in Florida.

Horrible practices including a black bear hunt/trophy hunt could be allowed. Hunters use bait like doughnuts to attract bears. After the doughnuts are strategically put out in weeks preceding the hunt, the bears go to this normal breakfast spot, where they are shot and killed.

Also, there could be animal killing contests, where large numbers of squirrels or other animals are gathered and put in small enclosures, and whoever kills the most is the winner. Children can be part of this. Protections for manatees and dolphins could be done away with. There are so many other examples. This has nothing to do with the Second Amendment.

Animal lovers, please vote no. Everyone: Vote no.

Beverly Anderson, Stuart

Vote to ensure accountability in Florida government

Former U.S. House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill used to say: “All politics is local.” And yet, many citizens only head to the polls in presidential election years, thinking those votes are more important.

Here in Florida, many offices once held by Democrats flipped from Democratic to Republican in recent elections. The result: Enormous power has been given to one party, which is unfortunate for the democratic process.

There is no longer a balance of power in the Sunshine State. The Republican Party has dominated all three branches of government for more than 20 years. Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, that unhealthy power has solidified.

The state Legislature has become a rubber stamp for the executive branch. There has been little or no resistance to one-party rule from the courts. And two of the three state attorneys who resisted the governor were summarily removed.

The decline in the power, circulation and influence of independent news media outlets could not have come at a worse time. In the past, journalists vigorously investigated government abuse and corruption. In many areas, they no longer have the resources to play the watchdog role.

In order to preserve our democracy in Florida, it is imperative we exercise our voting rights. It is critical we restore the two-party system.

That is why I am rejecting judges that claim the state’s constitution no longer be interpreted to guarantee privacy for women. It is why I am voting for women's health advocates like Florida House District 84 nominee Andi Poli and 21 st Congressional House District nominee Thomas Witkop. It is why I will vote to restore home rule with St. Lucie County Commission candidates like Cliff Barnes.

Florida deserves to have a two-party democracy. The Treasure Coast needs better local representation because all politics really is local.

Felicia Bruce, Fort Pierce

Sift through unlimited sources of information to help determine your vote

While a student in the 1960s and 1970s in college, I witnessed the constitutional rights of students protesting and demonstrating against the war in Vietnam.

I chose to believe our country's leadership, broadcast through a limited number of media stations, that we were protecting a country from communism.

After a number of years post-Vietnam, I learned my belief and trust in our country's leadership was misplaced.

If we multiplied our numbers of citizens demonstrating against an unjust war costing more than 50,000 American lives, leaving an indelible scar, this travesty might have been prevented.

While not having the benefit of the present-day Information Age of instant messaging, Twitter, cable and internet, we were limited in resources to improve our understanding of the agendas of leaders in powerful positions.

I have spoken with many veterans, including friends, infantrymen, pilots and officers who served in Vietnam convinced the war was prolonged and escalated when it could have been ended. Many benefited financially.

Our choice of leaders has never been more important, and the cost of losing liberty could not be higher.

History is fraught with stories of immorality and corruption on both sides of the aisle, including today.

Sifting through unlimited sources of information we choose to believe will be our ultimate challenge in this election.

Benjamin Paul Zelno, Vero Beach

Hatred of Trump ridiculous

I didn't realize just how powerful Donald Trump really is. After listening to Kamala Harris and the Democrats, Trump is simply amazing.

First, I didn't know Trump is part of the Biden-Harris administration. Trump alone is responsible for the Afghanistan debacle. He alone is responsible for open borders, allowing millions of illegal immigrants into our country. He is responsible for the multiple deaths caused by some of those immigrants. He is responsible for Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Every sentence from the Democrats' mouths starts with Trump.

As for the women of "The View," I feel for their spouses and significant others. Image how difficult it is to compete when all they think about is Trump. How do they endure when their spouses are dreaming about Trump coming in the middle of the night to carry them away?

To people such as Bill and Hilliary Clinton, Joe and Mika Scarborough, and Al Sharpton, who all were friendly enough to attend the Trump wedding and multiple engagements, what happened? Now Trump is no more than crap under their shoes.

I know: Trump left the Democratic Party and became a Republican. How dare he become a traitor. If he had stayed a true Democrat, they would be backing him 110%. But not now. He's the enemy. How pathetic.

Jacki Sadowski, Port St. Lucie

Remember Pledge of Allegiance, what it's to, and isn't

I recently had occasion to repeat the Pledge of Allegiance, and began to think that we are so used to saying it by rote, are we thinking about the importance of its meaning? We really need to start considering what we’re pledging:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America (not to the flag of Russia, China or North Korea) and the republic for which it stands (not Russia, China, North Korea), one nation under God (not Donald Trump), indivisible (but fraying), with liberty and justice for all.

Anne Brakman, Vero Beach

Trump headed for landslide to take America back

Noting Kenneth Parvin's recent letter , it's hard to understand bragging about our current state of the union, a utopian outlook of an America that has become lost under Democratic "leadership."

He said: "Crime is down nationwide to a 30-year low ... and not a single American serviceman is engaged in direct conflict anywhere in the world."

I have become convinced there are enough Americans living in the reality of today's America that this election will be similar to the Ronald Reagan landslide in 1980. Others, from the writer of the letter, TDS sufferers, Hollywood, mainstream media and those who believe that the past four years were all Donald Trump's fault, are soon to be "reborn" ― baptized into the religion of pride in country, love of fellow man, denouncement of antisemitism and all forms of hate, reinstitution of commonsense values and discussion on issues like immigration, abortion, men in women's sports, rampant crime and migrant issues in all major cities across these once united states of America.

I'm sorry, Trump detractors are the minority this time around. They should put aside their media-instilled hatred for the only hope left for America. We will elect Trump and take America back.

Chuck Sprauer, Stuart

Children should get message of how bad communism is

I found it concerning your paper would publish a sugar-coated propaganda piece on communism , in, of all places, the "Kids" section of your newspaper. Young people reading that article, being generally ignorant of history, might take away the usual utopia message originally peddled by Karl Marx. The article reads like a lecture outline for a Chinese re-education camp.

Conveniently missing from Aminda Smith's article is any mention of the fact that the five remaining communist regimes (all others have failed) are totalitarian dictatorships. They suppress opposing ideas. They censor the internet. They kill political dissidents. They engage in religious persecution, forced collectivization, forced labor camps and ethnic cleansing. During the 20th century, communist governments were responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people.

The political and individual freedoms we enjoy are nonexistent in communist countries. That's the message our kids need to hear.

Steven Henderson, Vero Beach

Communism column neglects carnage it has caused

Aminda Smith’s pro-communist propaganda on the front page of the Kids section of the paper was a naïve and limited description of communism. She failed to mention that in all of human history, no single form of government has resulted in more suffering and death than her beloved communism.

The National German Socialist Workers Party (we call them Nazis, but let’s not overlook their ties to socialism) never came close to the death toll the Soviet Union, China, etc. caused.

She also failed to mention the great migrations of people fleeing communist countries for capitalist ones, with almost zero migrations the other way around. No one likes communism, except for American academics (and I am one, I should know).

Adam Dobrin, Port St. Lucie

Communism a death knell for many who live under it

The article you published explaining communism is blatant communist/Marxist propaganda.

It fails to mention communism killed hundreds of millions of people, created poverty for all except elite party leaders, lacks freedoms of speech, religion and life.

The article is a fairy tale of dreams devoid of reality. In the real world, capitalism and democracy have improved the lives of millions.

I look forward to you publishing an article discussing the horrors of communism.

Laurence F. Sanford, Sebastian.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Letters: Hurricane Milton brings out best; pass sales tax to buy Martin environmental land