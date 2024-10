Vote: Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida?

Amendment 3 is a state constitutional amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot that would allow adults 21 and older to buy recreational marijuana without having to get a Florida Medical Marijuana card.

In the event it passes, some Treasure Coast governments already have passed regulations. The Sewall's Point Town Commission voted Oct. 22 to ban medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries. The Stuart City Commission voted Oct. 23 to allow them, but impose regulations on their size and location.

Do you approve or oppose the amendment to allow recreational marijuana? Vote below or click here to take our poll.

Amendment 3: Florida newspaper recommendations on recreational marijuana vote

