    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    When storms collide: Compassion in the wake of tornadoes and Hurricane Milton

    By Wendy Voliva,

    2 days ago

    STUART — On Wednesday, Oct. 9, as Florida residents braced for Hurricane Milton, Martin and surrounding counties faced an unexpected disaster — a series of tornadoes tore through the area, leaving devastation in their wake. In response, the Emergency Management Agency of Martin County turned to the Salvation Army for urgent assistance.

    A day later at 11 a.m., the call for help was made, and by 1 p.m. the Salvation Army had boots on the ground, delivering warm meals to the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

    Despite their mobile feeding unit being deployed to Lakeland for hurricane relief, the Salvation Army of Martin County did not let that deter them from their mission. The officer’s personal vehicle, a Honda Pilot, became the makeshift transport for meals carefully prepared by their in-house chef. By day’s end, 290 hot meals, 290 bottles of water and 455 snacks were distributed to Port Salerno, a neighborhood in Stuart left reeling from the impact of two powerful tornadoes.

    Residents, some still in shock, shared their terrifying stories. With homes damaged, cars flipped and power lines downed, many described the sound of the tornadoes as like a train barreling outside their homes — an experience no one was prepared for while focused on the impending hurricane. Yet in the midst of their trauma, they were met with the kindness and care of the Salvation Army.

    The Salvation Army returned to Port Salerno a second day and provided meals, hydration and as many smiles and hugs as needed. In these trying moments, the Salvation Army's unwavering mission hopes to demonstrate that, even when disaster strikes from multiple fronts, the strength of a community comes through in every shared meal and act of compassion.

    The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the Universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has supported those in need for more than 150 years in the United States. Nearly 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: When storms collide: Compassion in the wake of tornadoes and Hurricane Milton

