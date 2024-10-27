5 Old Florida fruit stands for citrus and fresh-squeezed orange juice

Family-run citrus grove stands used to line roadways, but few remain. Most still have souvenirs, hand-picked citrus, fresh-squeezed juice, homemade fudge, taffy, dips, sauces, dressings, jellies, local honey, alligator jerky, and farm fresh eggs and produce. Visit these five before they're gone too.

Al’s Family Farms

1977; Historic Big Red Barn; grill serves Mexican-American food, Sunshine Shakes, Key lime pie cups (will reopen after repairing tornado damage)

2001 N. Kings Highway, Fort Pierce; 772-466-5111; alsfamilyfarms.com

Countryside Family Farms

1984; ice cream and orange slushies; includes beachside El Sid Taqueria

6325 81st St, Vero Beach; 772-581-0999; countrysidecitrus.com

Palm City Farms Produce & Market

2016; Dawsons owned property since mid-1980s; some fruits and vegetables grown on site

3706 S.W. Citrus Blvd., Palm City; 772-888-3103; palmcityfarmsproduce.com

Peterson Groves and Nursery

1913; historic packing house; farm animals; Squirrel Treasure Hunt

3375 66th Ave., Vero Beach; 772-562-6900; petersongroves.com

Poinsettia Groves

