    5 Old Florida fruit stands for citrus and fresh-squeezed orange juice

    By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHYN8_0wO2myOS00

    Family-run citrus grove stands used to line roadways, but few remain. Most still have souvenirs, hand-picked citrus, fresh-squeezed juice, homemade fudge, taffy, dips, sauces, dressings, jellies, local honey, alligator jerky, and farm fresh eggs and produce. Visit these five before they're gone too.

    Al’s Family Farms

    • 1977; Historic Big Red Barn; grill serves Mexican-American food, Sunshine Shakes, Key lime pie cups (will reopen after repairing tornado damage)
    • 2001 N. Kings Highway, Fort Pierce; 772-466-5111; alsfamilyfarms.com

    Countryside Family Farms

    • 1984; ice cream and orange slushies; includes beachside El Sid Taqueria
    • 6325 81st St, Vero Beach; 772-581-0999; countrysidecitrus.com

    Palm City Farms Produce & Market

    • 2016; Dawsons owned property since mid-1980s; some fruits and vegetables grown on site
    • 3706 S.W. Citrus Blvd., Palm City; 772-888-3103; palmcityfarmsproduce.com

    Peterson Groves and Nursery

    • 1913; historic packing house; farm animals; Squirrel Treasure Hunt
    • 3375 66th Ave., Vero Beach; 772-562-6900; petersongroves.com

    Poinsettia Groves

    Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 5 Old Florida fruit stands for citrus and fresh-squeezed orange juice

