    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Poll: What's your favorite restaurant in downtown Vero Beach?

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    From bagels to sushi and everything in between, downtown Vero Beach is full of an array of restaurants.

    For the purposes of our poll, downtown Vero Beach is roughly defined as 14th Avenue and Old Dixie Highway from about 23rd Street to 16th Street.

    What's your favorite restaurant in downtown Vero Beach?

    If you don't see your favorite listed, type your selection into the "other" box. And if you can't see the poll below or you're having trouble with it, click here to go directly to it.

    • 21st Amendment Distillery
    • American Icon Brewery
    • Armani's Cucina
    • Baci Trattoria
    • Barefoot Café
    • Beach Bum Bagel Café
    • Blue Agave
    • Coffee House 1420
    • Curfew
    • Downtown Dipper Ice Cream
    • Fishack
    • Italian Kitchen
    • Joe's All American Tap Café
    • Kata Japanese & Thai Restaurant
    • Kilted Mermaid
    • Kountry Kitchen
    • Post & Vine
    • Rio Coco Café Downtown
    • Saigon Sushi
    • Sean Ryan Rub

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Poll: What's your favorite restaurant in downtown Vero Beach?

    Desiree Kroeger
    2d ago
    Maybe not up to Manhattan standards, but no need to bad mouth our local restaurants. Manhattan not right around the corner (thank goodness).
    pepe lepew
    2d ago
    None! There isn’t a single restaurant in all of the treasure coast that would last one day in Manhattan. When you get used to eating garbage, you tell yourself that it’s haut cuisine until somebody introduces you to real fine dining
