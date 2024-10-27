For reporter Keith Burbank, the decor, smell and warm welcome are highlights of Havana George Cafe

FORT PIERCE — TCPalm watchdog reporter Keith Burbank recommends eating at Havana George Cafe in Downtown Fort Pierce for its coffee, food, atmosphere and warm and welcoming staff.

Havana George opened in 2021 at 100 S. Second St., and serves Cuban food touched at times with Peruvian accents. Peru is the home country of Zaida, George's wife.

Q : Why do you recommend Havana George?

A: It's a pleasure to walk into Havana George Cafe because of the decor, smell and warm welcome from owner George Quesada, not to mention the food.

Q : What's your favorite dish there?

A: My favorite dishes are the veggie bowl and the hot-pressed veggie sandwich, both with warm, tender vegetables. Besides the vegetables, the veggie bowl fills the stomach with hot rice and beans, and the sandwich includes zucchini, squash, carrots and peppers. Havana George coffee is like no other, and the pastelitos are sweet and flaky.

Q : When's the best time to go?

A: I would recommend stopping for coffee in the morning and trying the variety of pastelitos. Come back for lunch before 2 p.m.

Q : What else should we know?

A: Havana George is quaint, with only about seven seats. The decor is as rich as the coffee. Customers order at the register and take food to go, too.

Havana George Cafe

Cuisine: Cuban

Cuban Address: 100 S. Second St., Fort Pierce

100 S. Second St., Fort Pierce Phone: 772-607-8180

772-607-8180 Website: Havanageorgecafe.com

