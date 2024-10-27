Powerball lottery winning numbers for Saturday, October 26. Jackpot reset to $20 million

Will a $2 Powerball lottery ticket make you a multimillionaire? It did for someone in Georgia this week.

The Powerball lottery jackpot reset this week, when a ticket in Georgia won the $478 million Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The jackpot has now been reset and sits at $20 million with a cash option of $29.6 million for this Saturday's drawing .

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, Oct. 26 were 8-12-40-45-51 and the Powerball was 15. Power Play was 2x. Those are the first rollover in this new series of Powerball jackpots.

The jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing now grows to $28 million, with a cash option of $13.4 million.

There was one big winner in Saturday's drawing. A ticket purchased in Missouri matched 5 for a $1 million prize.

Winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Saturday, Oct. 26

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 23 were 2-15-27-29-39 and the Powerball was 20. Power Play was 2x.

In addition to the Georgia jackpot winner, there were two other big winners in Wednesday's drawing. Tickets purchased in Pennsylvania and Texas each matched 5 for $1 million prizes.

Tickets start at $2 a piece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

The Saturday, 10/26/24, Powerball jackpot sits at $20 million, with a cash option of $9.6 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, Oct. 26 were 8-12-40-45-51 and the Powerball was 15. Power Play was 2x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com , players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website , winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of Oct. 26, 2024:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of Oct. 26, 2024.

