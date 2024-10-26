Open in App
    Denny's will close 150 locations. How many are on the Treasure Coast?

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28adzI_0wMz0Lzm00

    The days of a Denny's Grand Slam could be dwindling on the Treasure Coast.

    Denny's, a 24/7 breakfast restaurant, announced it will close 150 restaurants by next year. Of those, 50 will close in 2024 and the other 100 will close in 2025, executives announced in an earnings call Tuesday.

    Why is Denny's closing 150 locations?

    The company wants to strengthen its cash flow and close locations that are unprofitable and too old to remodel, according to Denny’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Development Officer Stephen Dunn.

    Denny's has not released which 150 restaurants are slated for closure, according to USA TODAY.

    Denny's locations on the Treasure Coast

    There are currently 1,358 Denny's in the U.S., 118 in Florida and three on the Treasure Coast, all in St. Lucie County:

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Denny's will close 150 locations. How many are on the Treasure Coast?

