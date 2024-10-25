Florida real estate: Treasure Coast in 'seller's market' one month before Hurricane Milton

The Treasure Coast real estate market in September saw more homes listed, fewer homes sold in St. Lucie County, an increased median sale price in Martin County and longer wait times to get a signed contract compared to August, according to local Realtor data.

Active listings totaled 4,107 in September, not quite surpassing pre-COVID pandemic numbers that peaked at 4,293 in March 2020, according to TCPalm data beginning in January 2020.

"Inventory has creeped up a bit for single-family homes, but we are still in a seller's market," said David Serle, president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors.

September's real estate data holds higher importance since Hurricane Milton made landfall the following month on Oct. 9. Although Milton devastated several neighborhoods on the Treasure Coast, Serle does not believe the hurricane will negatively impact the real estate market at large.

The 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rates were over 6.08% and 5.16%, respectively, during the last week of September, according to Freddie Mac’s mortgage survey.

Home price

The median sale price increased in Martin County but decreased slightly in St. Lucie and Indian River counties in September compared to August:

Martin: $600,000, up from $577,500

Home sales

The number of homes sold decreased in St. Lucie County but rose slightly in Martin and Indian River counties in September compared to August:

Martin: 155, up from 154

Homes listed

The number of homes on the market continued to increase in September compared to August, giving buyers more options:

Martin: 742, up from 713

Home sales inventory

The homes inventory in Indian River remained "healthy" in September, at about 5.5 months worth. Martin and St. Lucie remained within the four-month range, which favors sellers:

Martin: 4.6

Time to contract

The median time between a seller listing their house and signing a contract took a few more days in September compared to August:

Martin: 59 days, up from 48

Jack Randall is TCPalm’s economy and real estate reporter. You can reach him at jack.randall@tcpalm.com or 904-466-4755.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida real estate: Treasure Coast in 'seller's market' one month before Hurricane Milton