1715 treasures: 300-year-old onion glasses retrieved from shipwreck off Treasure Coast

Onion glass bottles over 300 years old were retrieved from the Atlantic Ocean off Indian River County in 2021 and 2022.

While the exact ship carrying the onion glasses remains unknown, the vessel was a part of the 1715 Treasure Fleet , Florida Department of State Director of External Affairs Mark Ard told USA TODAY.

The onion glass bottles represent a rare collection of well-preserved artifacts from the fleet.

What is the 1715 Treasure Fleet?

Where did the fleet come from: The 1715 Treasure Fleet transported treasures between Spain and the Americas. In July 1715, 11 Spanish fleet ships were destroyed in a hurricane off the Florida coast, according to the National Park Service. The ships were full of "silver, gold, gemstones, tobacco, exotic spices and indigo."

What is special about the onion glasses?

The onion bottles were empty upon retrieval, but the thin-glass bottles likely contained an alcoholic spirit and were made by the English, since the Spanish did not make their own glass, Ard said.

"These bottles are very fragile, and for them to survive the destruction of the shop and then being submerged under water for (over) 300 years, where they were subject to tidal forces, is incredible," Ard said.

Onion bottles are unique with variations in size, shape and weight. They are free-blown using a pontil, or punty, which is an iron rod used to hold glass during the glass-making process.

Upon discovery, the bottles were covered in sand, shells and other aquatic organisms, in addition to "delamination," which is when flakes of glass separate from the surface, the Florida Division of Historic Resources posted to Facebook on Oct. 8.

What other treasures have been found on the Treasure Coast?

Over the years, divers and treasure hunters on land and sea have come across numerous 1715 Treasure Fleet objects.

Why is it called the Treasure Coast?

The ships sunk off the three-county area encompassing Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, giving the area its nickname.

Can I treasure hunt on the Treasure Coast?

Treasure hunting or exploring the wreckage is only attainable by obtaining a permit to visit or recover artifacts on state-owned lands underwater. Currently, 1715 Fleet-Queens Jewels LLC owns salvaging rights to the shipwreck.

In a Federal Admiralty lease, Florida receives up to 20% of artifacts found on each site after each salvage season for inclusion in museum displays.

Want to learn more about the 1715 Treasure Fleet?

The Florida Division of Historical Resources manages a website for its Spanish Plate Fleet Wrecks collection at floridahistoryin3d.com . The site includes a history, photo gallery, and interactive map of the division's finds.

