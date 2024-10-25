A Stuart woman drove her golf cart onto the patio dining area of Tako Tiki, a Jensen Beach restaurant, on Oct. 19.

The golf cart was able to access the dining area via the handicap ramp, according to Martin County sheriff's Capt. Ruben Romero.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cory Pippin.

The woman passed a sobriety test performed after the police were called and she told officials she did not know how to drive the golf cart and that it was not hers.

"According to the lady that was driving it, she in fact did not know how to drive a golf cart," Romero said. "She was there with a friend. She was trying to turn the golf cart on, and her statements are that when she turned it on, it immediately just started going forward."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Video: Florida woman drives golf cart into Tako Tiki restaurant in Jensen Beach