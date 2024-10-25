Open in App
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Video: Florida woman drives golf cart into Tako Tiki restaurant in Jensen Beach

    By Gianna Montesano and Olivia Franklin, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0ous_0wLRFNyD00

    A Stuart woman drove her golf cart onto the patio dining area of Tako Tiki, a Jensen Beach restaurant, on Oct. 19.

    The golf cart was able to access the dining area via the handicap ramp, according to Martin County sheriff's Capt. Ruben Romero.

    Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cory Pippin.

    The woman passed a sobriety test performed after the police were called and she told officials she did not know how to drive the golf cart and that it was not hers.

    "According to the lady that was driving it, she in fact did not know how to drive a golf cart," Romero said. "She was there with a friend. She was trying to turn the golf cart on, and her statements are that when she turned it on, it immediately just started going forward."

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Video: Florida woman drives golf cart into Tako Tiki restaurant in Jensen Beach

    Bobby Harris
    1d ago
    how old is this person does she not know don't touch something if you don't know how to operate it and then she ran that's Hit and run maybe they'll make them keep these f******golf carts in the community Ocean breeze hopefully pays well
    Bobby Harris
    1d ago
    no it didn't make it up that ramp go look at the ramp if you're around Jensen Beach no way that golf cart drove itself straight up that ramp it's narrow she might have had two inches on each side three maybe no accident
