Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Bans on marijuana dispensaries and pot smoking now in place in Sewall's Point

    By Keith Burbank, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    SEWALL'S POINT — Give no thought to buying marijuana — whether medical or recreational — here.

    Medical marijuana dispensaries have been prohibited in the town since 2018, and Tuesday the Town Commission banned marijuana dispensaries of any kind.

    "That's what are town is looking for," said Mayor John Tompeck on Wednesday.

    It's inappropriate for Sewall's Point, he said.

    "The guidance I hear is that our families want to limit public marijuana in our jurisdiction," said Vice Mayor Frank Fender by email.

    "We are fortunate to live in a small geographic area that would allow our residents access to medical marijuana without having to travel far," he said. "Also, I believe our property values would be negatively impacted if we loosened our ordinances to allow for dispensaries on our peninsula."

    No opposition

    Neither commissioners nor the public had any comment on the issue Tuesday when commissioners approved the prohibition. Nor was there any public comment on the ordinance at its first reading Oct. 8.

    Amendment 3

    Tuesday's move comes ahead of a vote Nov. 5 on Amendment 3, a state constitutional amendment that would allow adults 21 and older to buy recreational marijuana.

    Sewall's Point wanted to take action before votes are tallied, Tompeck said.

    Polls have been showing that the amendment is going to pass, Ben Hogarth, community affairs liaison for the city of Stuart, said recently.

    Action in Stuart

    Stuart hasn't banned recreational marijuana, but it has taken action in the past two months to establish regulations for recreational pot before any changes in the law take effect. Stuart city commissioners voted to allow dispensaries in specific areas, such as business and industrial districts.

    Sewall's Point has just one small business district, Tompeck noted.

    Bans on smoking in public

    Sewall's Point on Tuesday also banned the smoking of marijuana on public streets and sidewalks. Smoking of cigarettes, cigars and pipes in town parks has already been prohibited.

    But "like alcohol, our residents, should it become legal, will be free to consume marijuana recreationally on their private property," Fender said.

    Both marijuana bans took effect Tuesday. Medical marijuana became legal in Florida in 2016.

    Recreational pot elsewhere

    Recreational marijuana became legal in New York in 2021, and the state gave municipalities the chance to opt out of allowing dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

    Just over half of the 1,500 jurisdictions in New York prohibit dispensaries, according to a database managed by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy think tank in Albany, New York.

    The boroughs of New York City were left out of the database.

    More: Martin County may go it alone to build Brightline station here, but Stuart still welcome

    More: Sewer conversions, public safety among top issues in Sewall's Point Town Commission race

    The Florida Department of Health did not respond to a request Wednesday for comment on the number of municipalities in Florida that prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries.

    Smoking medical marijuana in public is prohibited in Florida.

    Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bans on marijuana dispensaries and pot smoking now in place in Sewall's Point

    Related Search

    Marijuana dispensary banMedical marijuana accessSmoking marijuanaMarijuana dispensariesMedical cannabisAmendment 3 vote

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    1715 treasures: 300-year-old onion glasses retrieved from shipwreck off Treasure Coast
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy