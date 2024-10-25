Bans on marijuana dispensaries and pot smoking now in place in Sewall's Point

SEWALL'S POINT — Give no thought to buying marijuana — whether medical or recreational — here.

Medical marijuana dispensaries have been prohibited in the town since 2018, and Tuesday the Town Commission banned marijuana dispensaries of any kind.

"That's what are town is looking for," said Mayor John Tompeck on Wednesday.

It's inappropriate for Sewall's Point, he said.

"The guidance I hear is that our families want to limit public marijuana in our jurisdiction," said Vice Mayor Frank Fender by email.

"We are fortunate to live in a small geographic area that would allow our residents access to medical marijuana without having to travel far," he said. "Also, I believe our property values would be negatively impacted if we loosened our ordinances to allow for dispensaries on our peninsula."

No opposition

Neither commissioners nor the public had any comment on the issue Tuesday when commissioners approved the prohibition. Nor was there any public comment on the ordinance at its first reading Oct. 8.

Amendment 3

Tuesday's move comes ahead of a vote Nov. 5 on Amendment 3, a state constitutional amendment that would allow adults 21 and older to buy recreational marijuana.

Sewall's Point wanted to take action before votes are tallied, Tompeck said.

Polls have been showing that the amendment is going to pass, Ben Hogarth, community affairs liaison for the city of Stuart, said recently.

Action in Stuart

Stuart hasn't banned recreational marijuana, but it has taken action in the past two months to establish regulations for recreational pot before any changes in the law take effect. Stuart city commissioners voted to allow dispensaries in specific areas, such as business and industrial districts.

Sewall's Point has just one small business district, Tompeck noted.

Bans on smoking in public

Sewall's Point on Tuesday also banned the smoking of marijuana on public streets and sidewalks. Smoking of cigarettes, cigars and pipes in town parks has already been prohibited.

But "like alcohol, our residents, should it become legal, will be free to consume marijuana recreationally on their private property," Fender said.

Both marijuana bans took effect Tuesday. Medical marijuana became legal in Florida in 2016.

Recreational pot elsewhere

Recreational marijuana became legal in New York in 2021, and the state gave municipalities the chance to opt out of allowing dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Just over half of the 1,500 jurisdictions in New York prohibit dispensaries, according to a database managed by the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy think tank in Albany, New York.

The boroughs of New York City were left out of the database.

More: Martin County may go it alone to build Brightline station here, but Stuart still welcome

More: Sewer conversions, public safety among top issues in Sewall's Point Town Commission race

The Florida Department of Health did not respond to a request Wednesday for comment on the number of municipalities in Florida that prohibit medical marijuana dispensaries.

Smoking medical marijuana in public is prohibited in Florida.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bans on marijuana dispensaries and pot smoking now in place in Sewall's Point