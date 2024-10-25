Opinion: A train station in Stuart is back on track. Don't worry, Brightline critics.

Thanks to the Martin County Commission, plans to put a Brightline passenger rail station in Stuart appear to be back on track.

A word of advice for Brightline critics, who may be seething with anger over this development: Try not to take it too hard.

Oh, I know what I just suggested is easier said than done. However, this isn't the doomsday scenario some have been imagining.

It's tough to stop a speeding train

First, the news: Martin County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to continue negotiations with Brightline for a local station, either near the courthouse downtown or at an alternate site near the fairgrounds.

Whether Stuart city officials continue to participate in those negotiations, after rejecting proposed deals with Brightline, is optional but not a necessity.

To follow legal requirements, county officials will need to issue a request for proposals for a high-speed train service provider, presumably Brightline, to operate a station on county-owned land. County officials will also need to formalize an agreement with Brightline and submit an application for federal grant funding before a mid-December deadline.

At Tuesday's meeting, county officials expressed confidence they could jump through all the bureaucratic hoops and get the application submitted on time.

Here is one of the frequent complaints I hear from critics: The grant money could be used for "something else," like improving roads or stormwater drainage systems. Or the money could be saved by not spending it on the Brightline station.

First of all, the money isn't going to be saved, no matter what Martin County officials do. The federal government has earmarked a designated pot of money to be spent on rail projects.

As Commissioner Doug Smith noted at the meeting, if Martin County doesn't get a share of that money, it will instead go to California or some other community that's pursuing passenger rail service.

That might include Brightline projects in other states, like a planned Los Angeles-Las Vegas route.

More development? Not necessarily

Another frequent complaint about Brightline is the trains will bring more growth and traffic to the city. On the first count, that's not necessarily true. On the second count, the opposite is actually true.

Sure, there could be requests to build new homes or businesses near the planned Brightline station. However, the Stuart City Commission has the final say-so over whether land-use changes are granted. Commissioners could block any new projects they consider to be incompatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

On the other point, Brightline figures to reduce traffic, rather than increase it, if at least some of the tourists who now arrive in the city by car could take trains instead.

It remains to be seen if Stuart officials will try to rejoin the negotiations now they understand they don't have the power to unilaterally block the station plans. It would be in their best interests to do so, though.

Federal grant funding isn't expected to cover the entire cost of building the station. Local governments will likely be responsible for at least 20% of the total.

Following Tuesday's decision by county commissioners, Stuart City Commissioner Christopher Collins said it would be better for his constituents if the city wasn't responsible for any portion of the station costs.

Maybe he hadn't had a chance to think that part all the way through.

Losing a seat at the negotiating table

Stuart residents make up a significant portion of Martin County's taxpayers. If Martin County taxpayer funds are used, Stuart residents will contribute along with residents of unincorporated areas.

A few weeks ago, while the city was debating the project, there was a discussion about using money from the city's community redevelopment area to cover the city's share of the expected costs. A portion of money collected from property owners within that area can't be spent for other purposes in other neighborhoods. And one of the CRA property owners said he and other owners were fine with having that money spent on the Brightline station.

That would get most of the taxpaying public off the hook for that share of the cost. However, county officials can't tap into that source. The city could, but only if its officials are participating in the planning for the station.

So, by checking out of the process, city officials are likely guaranteeing their residents will end up paying some portion of the cost through their county taxes.

By opting out, Stuart officials also lose the ability to provide input on other critical matters in the negotiations, like how many trains would actually stop in the station.

A 2018 settlement between Martin County and Brightline called for at least two trains to stop at a station in either Martin or St. Lucie County each day. As part of their negotiations with Brightline, the city had gotten that minimum number up to eight trains per day ― four northbound and four southbound.

(Brightline could, and likely would, have more local stops each day if customer demand called for it. The contractual minimum sets a floor for how few stops there could be under a worst-case scenario.)

Having at least eight daily stops would have been a big win for local residents, but then the majority of city commissioners rejected the overall deal with that provision included.

Will county officials insist on keeping the same number of minimum stops in the contract? That's a negotiating point that might or might not survive their discussions with Brightline.

City officials lose control over their own destiny by not participating. Then again, if some in the city government simply want to sabotage any deal that's agreed upon, there's no need for them to be involved.

They should participate in good faith or not at all.

Killing a local station wouldn't thwart Brightline's plans

Here's another point I'm going to keep stressing until Brightline critics indicate they understand this: Killing the Brightline station in Stuart, or anywhere in Martin County, won't kill Brightline.

Fort Pierce would be happy to have a station if plans in Martin County fall through. And even if Fort Pierce wasn't able to secure a station either, it still wouldn't be the end of Brightline.

After a full year of service between Orlando and West Palm Beach with no stops on the Treasure Coast, Brightline responded to customer demand by adding more passenger cars to its trains . Picking up a few extra passengers along the Treasure Coast might help Brightline's bottom line a little, but it isn't critical to the company's success.

For the foreseeable future, dozens of trains will continue to rumble through the Treasure Coast every day, providing some level of inconvenience. In exchange for that, Martin County residents can either have something or nothing.

Something sure sounds like a better deal to me.

