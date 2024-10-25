Our View: No power panacea, but hurricane hardening, smart grid beat Legos, rubber bands

It’s that uh-oh moment.

The lights flicker and maybe the TV or oven clock goes black.

In a storm, especially a tropical one or hurricane, you hope it’s just a split second. Otherwise, you could be out of power for a day, two or much longer.

Then, unless you have a generator and enough fuel, you’ll lose food. The weather's hot. The shower’s cold. No phone. No internet. No …

After hurricanes in 2004 and 2005, Floridians sweated it out for days, sometimes weeks, after power outages.

Carl Hiaasen weighs in, as Gov. Jeb Bush

It was so bad that after Hurricane Wilma in 2005, Miami Herald columnist-satirist Carl Hiaasen wrote the following as part of a speech he thought Jeb Bush, then Florida’s governor, should give.

“This morning I spoke with executives of Florida Power & Light, who sounded like they'd been drinking heavily. They said they're awaiting a large shipment of Legos and rubber bands so that they can repair the substations supplying power to Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“When I pressed for a timetable, the FPL officials explained that electricity would be restored on a ‘grid-by-grid’ basis, using the same giant dart board left over from Hurricane Andrew” (in 1992).

Even this newspaper’s editorial board got in on the criticism:

“As inefficient as government can be sometimes, how is it that the municipal power authorities on the Treasure Coast ― which get their power from a statewide cooperative ― had nearly all of their customers powered up two days after the storm, while private FPL had hooked up fewer than 50%?”

Almost 20 years later, more than 100,000 Treasure Coast electric customers had no power the morning after Hurricane Milton.

Hardening the power grid

About 13,000 of them are served by the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority, which had its most outages since hurricanes Frances and Jeanne in 2004 , authority officials said.

“No grid is storm-proof,” said Chris McGrath, spokesman for FPL, which serves the vast majority of the region and much of Florida. But, the company’s investment of billions of dollars to harden its system since 2006 may be paying off.

McGrath said FPL has hardened regional transmission lines by eliminating wood poles, such as those along Florida's Turnpike. Local improvements have been seen on the Treasure Coast, particularly in Vero Beach, where the company took over the city’s electric operation in 2018. They include:

Replacing regular wood poles with concrete or stronger wooden ones. Shortening the span between poles. Trimming trees, a main culprit in downing power lines. Installing flood monitors at electrical substations.

Smart grid technology, which helps makes energy production more efficient, also keeps power on, McGrath said. For example, tens of thousands of devices on power lines detect things like branches on or downed lines, and automatically re-route electricity to maintain connections.

Years ago, linemen had to fix such problems. Smart grid technology avoided more than 550,000 outages during Milton, he said.

Also, McGrath said FPL uses a data-driven strategy to prioritize putting more power lines underground , particularly those in people’s backyards with lots of trees. He said about 75% of its distribution system has been hardened or placed underground.

Homeowner maintenance important, too

“But it’s not a silver bullet,” he said, noting underground lines can be a challenge with flooding. “(But) they absolutely perform better.”

Other challenges that can keep residents without power are associated with lines running from power poles to roofs in older neighborhoods. Residents might have access to power, but need an electrician to fix their own overhead service lines.

McGrath cited some impressive statistics from Milton: About two-thirds of customers had their power restored in 24 hours, he said. About 95% of customers in St. Lucie and Martin counties had it back within four days, five in Indian River County.

The numbers sound good. But would it have been that good in a Category 3 or 4 storm vs. the limited tornadoes and tropical force winds of Milton?

We're thankful for the lineman who restored power. But it's an expensive proposition we, as consumers, will pay for one way or another through higher electric rates. We'd rather spend it up front to avoid as many outages as possible.

Editorials published by TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers are decided collectively by its editorial board. To respond to this editorial with a letter to the editor, email up to 300 words to TCNLetters@TCPalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Our View: No power panacea, but hurricane hardening, smart grid beat Legos, rubber bands