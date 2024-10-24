Letters: Hurricane Milton relief; recall Stuart commissioners in Brightline flap? Election

If Stuart commissioners continue to ignore public, recall them

We've been silenced in Stuart for too long, and the time for action is now.

Our community's future was put in jeopardy when three commissioners chose to ignore the overwhelming support for a Brightline train station here in our city. This isn't just a missed opportunity for better transportation; it's a sign of deeper dysfunction in our local government.Imagine the economic growth and improved connectivity a Brightline station could bring — connecting us to major cities, easing traffic and enhancing our quality of life. Yet, some commissioners dismissed this vision because they "didn't like the deal." Where was the transparency? Where was the respect for our voices? It's time to question their leadership and the legitimacy of these decisions.To make matters worse, some commissioners engage in side conversations during town hall meetings, while residents are rushed through their concerns in just three minutes. This blatant disregard for our voices is not just disrespectful, it's unacceptable.We will no longer tolerate this. It's time to stand together, demand accountability and remind our elected officials who they truly work for. If they continue to ignore us, we will explore a recall petition.

Let's take back our voice and ensure our future in Stuart is in the hands of those who listen to and respect us. Stand with us. This is our community, and we won't be dismissed. Edward Lucente, Stuart

Community unites in wake of tornado outbreak

On Oct. 9, my parents lost their home in Mariner Sands to a tornado caused by the effects of Hurricane Milton. Despite this profound loss, they have remained remarkably positive, optimistic and resilient.

Their community has come together in a beautiful show of solidarity, offering support to all those affected, reminding us of the goodness in humanity. I've attached a photo of my father standing in front of my parents' condemned home, capturing his unwavering spirit, with his motto: "A tornado 'can't knock us down.' "

Liza MacLaughlin, Stuart

Moral, ethical principles necessary for leadership

Columnist Frank Cerabino wrote : “(Donald) Trump wasted no time in using (Milton) to spread a Category 5-level of misinformation … saying without any basis of fact the federal government administration and other Democrats were ‘going out of their way not to help people in Republican areas.’ ’’

This is an egregious lie.

I realize Trump supporters resent my criticism of a man I believe doesn’t have the moral character to be our president. For me, personal integrity, including indisputable honesty, is the keystone of functional human behavior. Without it, one’s conduct is severely compromised.

I know a number of individuals who belong to one support group or another guided by the 12 steps of AA. They pledge fidelity to these spiritual steps, reconstructing their lives following sound moral and ethical principles to correct those dysfunctional behaviors that troubled their lives and those of their families. To make significant, mature changes to their conduct, they marshaled courage, honesty and determination.

The 12 th step includes this phrase: “to practice these principles in all our affairs.” Believing lies because one is compromised by partisan bias is not an example of these fundamental principles, including open-mindedness free of prejudicial bias. These moral principles include honesty, integrity, love and compassion for others. When an individual sacrifices his commitment to these time-honored principles, he’s allowed profane politics to corrupt his higher moral purpose.

We Americans have been sucked into a vortex of political dysfunction that dishonors what we used to call “traditional American values.” I hear people refer to these values frequently; however, some don’t realize they, too, have become contributors to our cultural decline when they support candidates who lack personal integrity based on fundamental moral principles.

As philosophical cartoonist Walt Kelly knew: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

Cray Little, Vero Beach

Proposed constitutional Amendment 4 jeopardizes lives

Most people agree that if there must be abortion it be safe and rare. Amendment 4 makes abortion neither safe nor rare.

It begins with “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion … ”

Our state constitution is the supreme law of the land and overrides all other state laws. The practice of abortion in Florida will be the only medical procedure without any health or safety regulations.

Under the amendment, limitations necessary to protect the patient’s health (not life), as determined by a health care provider (not doctor) are all removed. The term “health” is vague and undefined. “Health care provider” is vague and includes pharmacist, massage therapist and dental hygienist (and others that would shock you). The amendment removes all limits on the eligibility to perform abortions. No law shall interfere with abortions; therefore, no law can be written limiting who can perform them or where.

Imagine … it would be legal for a massage therapist to state a minor's health necessitates an abortion that could be performed by anyone without parental consent or pre-abortion notification. The "no law shall" component is powerful, meaningful and destructive.

The language is vague for a reason and the advertising supporting the amendment is deceptive for a reason. Only abortion providers benefit/profit from the amendment, not your daughters or granddaughters. No one is looking out for their health and safety.

Is this what we want in our state constitution ― no restrictions or requirements for a health care procedure that can endanger lives?

Until we have adequate wording to protect innocent lives, we cannot have this amendment in the Florida Constitution, the ultimate law of the land. Even if pro-choice, one cannot ignore the safety risks. The Legislature will be unable to fix it because any law will be unconstitutional. Vote "no" on 4.

Paul Westcott, Vero Beach

Beware Trojan horse in marijuana Amendment 3

Floridians are missing the point and once again are being duped about potential changes to the law.

Amendment 3 is not about using marijuana, which is practically legal already in small amounts. That is just the smoke screen used to infiltrate the Trojan horse that harbors an army of our downfall. Amendment 3 is about the enterprise of large-scale growing and distribution networks. Its deceptive facade must not mislead us.

The drug industry's heaviest penalties are for smugglers entering the country and crossing state lines. However, that need will be eliminated locally because our state will have a new cash crop to cultivate. Florida will become a base of operations for marijuana growers and a hub for distribution. Georgia and Alabama must contend with exportation.

Drug cartels who currently have a leg up on operating underground will move into our state in large numbers, along with every wannabe stoner who dreams of getting rich in the pot industry. Additional crimes will follow as this unwanted element penetrates our communities and diminishes our standard of living. The lure of money will influence the expansion into more lucrative drugs that yield greater returns.

Promises of sales tax revenues bettering our neighborhoods will go unfulfilled. Remember how the lottery was supposed to do wonders for our schools and parks? How quickly we forget. There will be a net loss as the state and police increase their resources to educate and protect schools and communities and deal with crime.

Colorado suffers from this dilemma, and a segment of the population is fighting to reverse the law. Those in the know understand these consequences. The erosion of societal values is evident. We should leave well enough alone and not naively support an industry that will work against us and only seeks to profit from our demise.

Amy Pritchett, Stuart

'Suspected' tornadoes? Why use such a term?

This news organization had a story, "Suspected tornado hits ... " and I see this phrase used over and over.

Why?

When reporting crimes, the news media speaks of a person as being suspected. That is both accurate and helps to avoid being sued for libel. But I really doubt Mother Nature will be offended if you speak of an event where a house blows away as a tornado, rather than a "suspected" tornado.

Just sharing my thinking.

David Lee Valdina, Barefoot Bay

Editor's note: Accuracy is the hallmark of responsible journalism. This news organization used "suspected" until experts at the National Weather Service determined the damaging wind events were, in fact, tornados.

Harris' proposed freebies no laughing matter

The other night former President Barack Obama was extolling the virtues of voting for Kamala Harris.

One point he brought out was all the things she was going to "give" everyone. $25,000 for a down payment on a home. Free this and free that. In my opinion, this is very close to buying votes.

But more importantly, he omitted the fact that "she" isn't going to give these handouts; it's the American taxpayer who will be footing the bill. I also suspect there will be fraud associated with these programs.

I have many questions about Harris' promises and her changes, however, she has yet to put forth any real plan for these. When questioned, she replies either with another salad of words or giggles. I cannot name one single accomplishment of hers in the past three-plus years, so exactly why should I believe her now?

Another item to consider is how much value is placed when one receives something for free? Habitat for Humanity has it right; get some sweat equity in there and make it meaningful.

If these two presidential candidates want my vote, I want answers on inflation reduction and national debt reduction, not how she is going to give out all these freebies at the taxpayers' expense. And I'm not giggling about this.

Jan Belwood, Palm City

Will patsies elect our next president?

The term “patsy” seems to have taken its roots after an incident in Italy during the 15th century, when Pope Sixtus IV made Francesco Salviati archbishop to carry out a plot against Lorenzo Medici meant to drive out the Medici family who ruled Florence. Surely, the Pope could not take the blame and used Jacopo Pazzi to carry out his scheme. Pazzi was caught after the killings and hung from the Palazzo della Signoria. The Pazzi family was banished from Florence.

The term “patsy” has grown in the United States to include anyone who got involved in a cause not truly knowing what they were getting into, for patsies took most of their causes on face value and, if they were duped, victims of deception or a shady politics, they were never able to admit their naivete, which was their undoing.

U.S. troops were not able to find many Germans in postwar Germany who had voted Adolf Hitler into power and yet more than half the population voted for him. These were patsies at their worst.

I can tell you firsthand from growing up in the streets that being called a patsy was the worst label anyone could put on you. Most patsies couldn’t get honest enough to see that their friends, relatives or coworkers were only trying to help them see how their thinking was skewed or they had been misled or duped. Moreover, if patsies were unable to accept their friends' or families’ advice, they would go their separate ways.

Powerful stuff back then and more powerful now when you think of how bad this patsy behavior can really get in elections, when tens of millions of patsies might be involved and are unable to examine their moral acuity.

Ring any bells?

Ron Beauchain, Stuart

Separating fact from fiction on Trump-Biden COVID checks

Please allow me to correct a common misunderstanding: COVID checks in 2020-2021 were not Donald Trump's money.

They were U.S. Treasury funds. These checks usually bear the often illegible signature of the secretary of the Treasury, but Trump somehow boondoggled his flamboyant John Hancock signature onto the Treasury checks.

Recall how the 2021-2022 Biden checks, often $1,200 to $1,500, did not have President Joe Biden's signature. He's too honest for such chicanery. This check fiasco is just another example of Trump's flim-flam pretense of helping people, when he's just gaslighting, lying and being unfit for office.

Things were not better under Trump, and his mismanagement of COVID cost an avoidable 350,000 American lives. For that alone, he should be forever barred from the highest office in the greatest country.

Robert A. Gibbons, Stuart

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Letters: Hurricane Milton relief; recall Stuart commissioners in Brightline flap? Election