Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Marshalls is opening its third Treasure Coast location

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7rBv_0wINtDUw00

    Discount department store chain Marshalls is opening its third location on the Treasure Coast.

    Here's what to know about the new location opening in St. Lucie County.

    • Where is Marshalls?: It will be at 1733 St. Lucie West Blvd., in the Town Center at St. Lucie West , next to Party City.
    • When does it open? : It will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14.
    • Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
    • Other locations: 2475 N.W. Federal Highway in Stuart; 5915 20th St. in Vero Beach.

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Marshalls is opening its third Treasure Coast location

    Related Search

    St. Lucie WestNew store openingsDiscount department storesSt. Lucie West Blvd.Town CenterTreasure coast newspapers

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Beverly Steele Replogle
    1d ago
    This is not Kolby’s address!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    The Escargots At This Iconic Seafood Restaurant In Florida Are Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago
    This Florida Flea Market Covers 55-Acres With Over 700 Merchants On-Site
    familydestinationsguide.com4 days ago
    Beloved Florida Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    WHYI Y1003 days ago
    Iconic Florida Restaurant Closing Its Doors After 35 Years
    Akeena8 days ago
    1715 treasures: 300-year-old onion glasses retrieved from shipwreck off Treasure Coast
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers11 hours ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Popular Florida Japanese Steakhouse and Habachi, Benihana, Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    11 Florida Cities Named Among The 'Fastest-Growing Cities' In America
    WHYI Y1003 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Florida Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    NewsRadio WFLA23 hours ago
    Baby girl's 'neck was broken' in Florida ICU after doctors' 'excessive force', parents allege in lawsuit
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Florida To Get A New Location Of Sandwich Shop Said To Have "The Greatest Sandwich in America"
    L. Cane2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Over Half A Million People Moved Out Of FL In 2023. Where Did They Go? Why Did They Leave?
    L. Cane2 days ago
    The Stunning Irish Castle In Florida You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne6 days ago
    Are Florida groceries more expensive? How much buying food is outpacing what you make
    TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers10 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Woman crashes golf cart into diners at Jensen Beach restaurant
    CBS Miami2 days ago
    Martin County Now Negotiating With Brightline For Stuart Train Station
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy