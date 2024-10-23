Marshalls is opening its third Treasure Coast location

Discount department store chain Marshalls is opening its third location on the Treasure Coast.

Here's what to know about the new location opening in St. Lucie County.

Where is Marshalls?: It will be at 1733 St. Lucie West Blvd., in the Town Center at St. Lucie West , next to Party City.

When does it open? : It will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14.

: It will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 14. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Other locations: 2475 N.W. Federal Highway in Stuart; 5915 20th St. in Vero Beach.

