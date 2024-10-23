'Herculean effort' underway for Vero Beach beachside debris removal and disposal

VERO BEACH — Hurricane Milton swept through Florida nearly two weeks ago, unleashing at least three tornadoes in the city. The twisters wreaked considerable damage to trees, vegetation and buildings, forcing a multi-pronged cleanup effort by the city, beginning with vegetative debris removal.

As of Tuesday, eight debris collection crews had removed nearly 11,000 cubic yards of vegetation from city rights of way, according to Public Works Director Matthew Mitts. The city hopes to have more personnel hired soon.

"It's been a Herculean effort," said City Manager Monte Falls. "Necessity is the mother of invention, and we are working fast to get all the debris removed and the city cleaned up. But our resources are spread thin."

For now, removal is limited to beachside. Once finished there, haulers will move to the mainland.

Burning questions

Since collection began Thursday, cleanup crews have dropped 284 loads in Riverside Park, and the eight collectors average 3,000-4,000 cubic yards per day, said Mitts.

"Speed is necessary," said Mitts. "But resources are spread thin. We don't have the full manpower to do this as fast as some may hope."

And the city thinks does think it can do better.

Mitts, Falls and city staff want at least 15 crews out removing debris, and are supplementing some of the work with employees of the Public Works Department. The faster the city removes vegetative debris, the faster it can remove building debris, officials say. Mitts hopes to be at full strength by the end of the week or the beginning of the next.

"We have not begun to remove construction or demolition debris," said Mitts. "We ask that those with demolition debris continue piling it neatly in the right of way. We will eventually pick it up. We just have to tackle vegetation first."

Everyone's burning question has been whether the city has a schedule for debris vegetation removal.

"At this moment, we do not have a timeline for when we will hit specific areas," said Mitts. "It is too early in the process to predict that."

Removal costs are expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"With the sheer amount of debris, we will more than likely have to do multiple swipes through neighborhoods to collect everything," said Mitts. "We will get all the debris, but it is just going to take time."

County collections

Meanwhile, removal efforts in unincorporated areas of Indian River County began Monday. In those areas, hurricane debris should be separated into three piles, according to County Public Works Director Addie Javed:

Vegetative, including leaves, sticks and palm fronds

Inert building materials, including metal, shingles and bricks

Furniture, including mattresses, sofas, drywall and pressure-treated wood

