St. Lucie County: Political newcomer from nonprofits takes on 2-time incumbent in FL House

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A political newcomer is taking on a two-term incumbent to represent part of the Treasure Coast in the Florida House of Representatives .

Andi Poli , a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Dana Trabulsy , a Republican, in the race for Florida House District 84 . It covers most of St. Lucie County, including Fort Pierce and part of Port St. Lucie .

Trabulsy has raised more money and spent more money than Poli, according to campaign finance reports as of Oct. 22. Trabulsy has $281,890 in contributions compared to Poli’s $35,670, and Trabulsy has $102,789 in expenditures compared to Poli’s $23,267.

Here’s who they are and why they’re running in the Nov. 5 general election .

Who is Andi Poli? Why is she running?

Poli, who is from Illinois, decided to run to make a better life for her children. When she moved to Port St. Lucie at age 20, she was able to build a life, start a family and create a career.

“Now when I talk to young people, including the ones that live in my house, they don’t see those opportunities,” Poli said. “They don’t see a way, a path, to build that kind of life here. Florida looks unwelcoming and unappealing.”

She previously worked in mental health and children’s mental health before a friend recruited her to work for the nonprofit Communities Connected for Kids , which covers the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County as one of 17 agencies in the state providing community-based care in child welfare. As director of contracts for a nonprofit, she said she learned how to maximize every dollar.

“I’ve always been driven to help people,” Poli said. “My whole professional and person life is dedicated to the community. I’ve always worked in nonprofits since I graduated college.”

She said public service would be the natural next step for her. However, she wasn’t a lifelong Democrat. She was registered with no party affiliation until 2022.

“Because I come from the middle, I see things as logically and financially expedient as possible,” Poli said. “If you can do it fiscally responsibly but still look out for people, you can appeal to both sides of the aisle.”

She said she always was a political junkie. When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, she joined the League of Women Voters of St. Lucie County . She then became president of the organization and served three years.

Poli said she learned a lot while working candidate forums. When she stepped down as president, she decided to pick a side and went with the party that wanted to uphold democracy. Then, enough people told her to run for office. She was unopposed in the Democratic primary in August.

She remembered when Florida used to be a welcoming state and said book bans or culture war bills like the “Don’t Say Gay” law aren’t what the state is about.

She wants to create jobs locally for climate change mitigation to bring young people back to the area after college because younger generations want to give back in their careers.

Since it’s become unaffordable to live in St. Lucie County, her idea is to create starter-home neighborhoods. She would help develop a program at the state level to allow local municipalities to establish the neighborhoods made of homes that can’t be rented or bought by corporations.

Most importantly, she would address homeowners insurance because the cost affects everyone, including renters. She said the Legislature has written insurance laws in a way that has helped insurance companies but hurt people, many of whom have lost coverage.

“The laws that have been written need to be revised so that people have the power to get their claims paid out, that the premiums that they pay go down a little bit, and that they potentially get insurance in a crisis,” Poli said.

It’s nearly financially impossible for a homeowner to sue an insurance company for not paying out claims. Contractors used to do the suing, but that was taken away, so people could have to pay their own legal fees, even if they win.

“Under the circumstances that you can’t afford to rebuild, how are you going to afford to pay for the attorneys’ fees on top of it?” Poli said. “It makes it cost prohibitive to the vast majority of people, which makes it easy for insurance companies to just play the odds.”

Trabulsy voted yes for Senate Bill 2A in 2022 as part of “a rubber stamp Legislature” Republican majority that does as it’s told, Poli said.

When Trabulsy talks about the money she's brought to area, that’s not a good thing, Poli said.

“You have to be incredibly corrupt to get that done in Tallahassee right now,” Poli said. “To get that kind of money, you have to agree to sacrifice the rights and welfare and finances of your constituents because you had to agree to vote for all these terrible things that people don’t like.”

Poli also cited how Trabulsy voted in favor of both abortions bans, voted yes for a school choice bill that strips money from public education, voted for the bathroom vigilante bill and voted for restrictions on gender-affirming care.

“Basically everything that people are up in arms about, she voted for,” Poli said. “If it was a Republican priority, she voted for it.”

Who is Dana Trabulsy? Why is she running?

Trabulsy, a Tampa native who grew up near Atlanta, has lived in Fort Pierce since 1991. Her background was in marketing and owning an online advertising agency when she first ran as a political newcomer .

She turned the District 84 seat from blue to red in 2020 and was reelected in 2022.

“Now that I’ve done it, I feel like I have made a positive impact on our community financially,” Trabulsy said. “I also feel like personally I’ve run some really great legislation.”

Trabulsy was unopposed in the Republican primary after her opponent, Johnnie “Buck” Lloyd, withdrew from the race. His decision came after a meeting between the two candidates, Trabulsy and Lloyd both confirmed.

“I feel like I’ve got good stride, and I have some things I want to finish before I leave,” Trabulsy said. “I had a meaningful year this year.”

A local law regarding inmate medical care could end up being her legacy bill if it sets a precedent across the state, she said. It caps the amount St. Lucie County pays when jail inmates receive medical care at outside hospitals, using a similar rate to what state prisons already pay, and could become a model for other counties.

That savings means at least $11 million will be reallocated elsewhere in the county budget year after year, starting this year, she said.

“Our taxpayers are still going to have to pay those taxes,” Trabulsy said, “but now that money can be spent more responsibly than to inflated medical costs, and our inmates will still get the same quality care.”

Trabulsy wants to continue her work with children and childhood education, including addressing chronic absenteeism. Some schools have a 68% rate of kids missing more than 10% of school. She wants to create a system to identify those students and find out why.

She’s worked on a school safety bill every year after she toured Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. She learned simple things like doors weren't being closed and locked, so she made it a law to be enforced.

“These simple best practices being put into law, even though sometimes a little inconvenient, it’s saving lives,” Trabulsy said.

She also worked on an adoption bill to protect foster children who used to be exploited with their photos online for people to be able to flip through like they’re shopping for puppies, she said.

The law required a home study to get a password to view photos of the children. Some companies were mad because their views were down, but she said she was glad.

“This is just a prescription for human trafficking,” Trabulsy said. “If they’re not really prospective parents, they shouldn’t be going through the website.”

A personal victory was the passage of a bill related to post-exposure HIV medicatio n, she said. The drug needed to be taken within 72 hours to be effective, but it needed to be prescribed by doctors, which can come with barriers.

The new law allows pharmacists to administer the drug for short-term use and secures $1 million annually for research at the University of Miami Center for AIDS Research .

She was surprised when it passed on the floor with her brother’s name: the John W. Rheay Act.

“It’s truly lifesaving,” Trabulsy said. “My brother died of HIV almost 30 years ago, so any time that I have the opportunity to advocate in this space I do.”

Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie County: Political newcomer from nonprofits takes on 2-time incumbent in FL House