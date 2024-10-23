Open in App
    Six inmates on Florida’s death row have connections to the Treasure Coast

    By Melissa E. Holsman, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    There are 277 people on death row in Florida.

    Six men on death row were convicted of crimes on the Treasure Coast.

    These are their stories, compiled from court records and TCPalm archives and organized by the county in which the murders were committed:

    Indian River County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPql7_0wIMlcDy00

    Rodney Lowe

    Age : 54

    Offense date : July 3, 1990

    Sentence date : May 1, 1991

    Details of crime : Lowe, then 21, fatally shot store clerk Donna Burnell in an attempted robbery of Nu Pack Market on County Road 512. Burnell was found with gunshot wounds in her head and heart, her 3-year-old nephew kneeling beside her crying.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkpVe_0wIMlcDy00

    In 2012, Lowe was sentenced to death for a second time after a jury unanimously voted to recommend he be executed during a resentencing proceeding.

    The latest : Since his 2012 resentencing, Lowe has been pursing post-conviction appeals and has hearings scheduled in November 2024 before Chief Circuit Judge Charles Schwab, court records show.

    William Reaves

    Age : 75

    Offense date : Sept. 23, 1986

    Sentence date : March 6, 1992

    Details of crime : Reaves killed Indian River County Deputy Richard Raczkoski outside a convenience store. Reaves was waiting for a cab when a gun fell from his shorts. A struggle with the deputy ensued and Reaves shot him four times in the back with the weapon.

    The latest : The Florida Supreme Court in 2018 denied his post-conviction appeal seeking a new sentencing proceeding.

    St. Lucie County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3ic8_0wIMlcDy00

    Billy Kearse

    Age : 51

    Offense date : Jan. 18, 1991

    Sentence date : Nov. 8, 1991

    Details of crime : Kearse shot Fort Pierce police Sgt. Danny Parrish 13 times with the officer's own gun after getting pulled over for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. A jury voted unanimously in recommending the death penalty.

    The latest : The Florida Supreme Court in 2018 upheld a trial judge’s ruling that denied his post-conviction appeal.

    Martin County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345Qcw_0wIMlcDy00

    Matthew Marshall

    Age : 60

    Offense date : Nov. 1, 1988

    Sentence date : Dec. 12, 1989

    Details of crime : Marshall, then a Martin Correctional Institution inmate, beat inmate Jeffrey Henry to dea th. A fight broke out between the two men when Henry refused to pay Marshall winnings from a prison football game pool. Henry was found with his hands bound in his cell, killed by blows to the back of the head. Marshall claimed he acted in self-defense.

    The latest : In May 2017, the Florida Supreme Court denied Marshall’s post-conviction appeal challenging the constitutionality of his death sentence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxVi5_0wIMlcDy00

    Lenard J. Philmore

    Age : 47

    Offense date : Nov. 14, 1997

    Sentence date : July 21, 2000

    Co-defendant : Anthony Spann

    Details of crime : Spann and Philmore kidnapped Kazue Perron , 44, outside her West Palm Beach home and drove away in her Lexus. They took Perron to an isolated area in Martin County, where Philmore shot her in the head and threw her body into a canal. The men then robbed a bank in Indiantown and were eventually captured in a Martin County orange grove.

    The latest : The U.S. Supreme Court in 2010 denied a review of his post-conviction appeal challenging his death sentence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDly3_0wIMlcDy00

    Anthony Spann

    Age : 50

    Offense date : Nov. 14, 1997

    Sentence date : June 23, 2000

    Co-defendant : Lenard Philmore

    Details of crime : Spann and Philmore kidnapped Kazue Perron, 44, outside her West Palm Beach home and drove away in her Lexus. They took Perron to an isolated area in Martin County, where Philmore shot her in the head and threw her body into a canal. The men then robbed a bank in Indiantown and were eventually captured in a Martin County orange grove.

    The latest : A federal district judge in 2013 denied a post-conviction appeal.

    Who from the Treasure Coast has been executed?

    April 12, 2012

    David Alan Gore, 58, of Vero Beach, who admitted killing six women, spent 28 years on death row until his execution by lethal injection for the 1983 murder of Lynn Elliott, 17, of Vero Beach. She and a friend were hitchhiking when they were abducted by Gore and his cousin Fred Waterfield, who is serving life in prison. Dubbed the “killing cousins,” Gore and Waterfield targeted at least a dozen women for kidnap and rape beginning in 1976. Most of the victims were sexually assaulted, some were tortured and others were dismembered and buried in hidden graves in citrus groves west of Vero Beach.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKGxG_0wIMlcDy00

    Oct. 21, 1996

    John Earl Bush , 38, of Fort Pierce, was executed by Florida's electric chair after spending 14 years on death row for the 1982 first-degree murder of Frances Julia Slater, 18, of Stuart. He, along with Alphonso Cave, J.B. "Pig" Parker and Terry Wayne "Bo Gator" Johnson, abducted Slater while robbing a Stuart convenience store and drove her 13 miles to a rural area where she was stabbed, shot and left for dead.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9ukX_0wIMlcDy00

    Cave and Parker were also sentenced to death. After decades of appeals, Parker in 2023 was resentenced to life in prison. Cave, who spent 40 years on death row, was 64 when he died on Aug. 3, 2023. Johnson received a life term but he was released in 2008. Johnson, 67, in April was ordered back to prison for 38 months for a drug possession conviction related to a 2022 arrest, court records show.

    May 10, 1984

    James Adams , 47, of St. Lucie County, spent 10 years on death row until he was executed in Florida’s electric chair for the Nov. 12, 1973 murder of Edgar Brown, a millionaire Fort Pierce rancher and former St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department chief deputy. Brown died after being bludgeoned with a fireplace poker during a robbery in his Indrio Road home.

    Oct. 25, 1948

    Lacy Stewart , 17, of White City was housed on death row for a year before he was executed by Florida's electric chair for the Oct. 28, 1946 murder of Erich Emil Spiller, 65, a beer parlor operator from White City who Stewart confessed he fatally shot as the man counted receipts.

    Stewart was one of at least eight executed inmates in Florida younger than 18.

    May 12, 1939

    Johnny Smith , 30, of Vero Beach was put to death by Florida's electric chair after spending two years on death row for the 1936 murder of Sam Jones, according to a 1939 Press Journal newspaper article.

    Then-Indian River County Sheriff William Frick pulled the switch that electrocuted Smith; until 1941, the job of pulling the switch fell to the sheriff in the county where the crime had been committed.

    Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of " Uncertain Terms ," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com . If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Six inmates on Florida’s death row have connections to the Treasure Coast

