TCPalm Volleyball Leaderboard: Treasure Coast stat leaders at the start of regionals

Here are the Treasure Coast's volleyball leaders in kills, aces, blocks, digs and assists as the season shifts from districts to regionals.

Leaders entering regionals

Kills

Emelia Glover, Martin County - 303

Ella Gravlee, Vero Beach - 273

Samaya Hennessey, Jensen Beach - 255

Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 222

Grace Clemente, St. Edward’s - 219

Karolina Swan, Pine - 212

Taylor Smith, Fort Pierce Central - 206

Breanna Berg, South Fork - 196

Ryan Connelly, South Fork - 191

Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 191

Aces

Karolina Swan, Pine - 59

Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 46

Samaya Hennessey, Jensen Beach - 44

Jeslenie Vega, Fort Pierce Central - 44

Ryan Connelly, South Fork - 42

Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 41

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 41

Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 41

Yani Smith, Okeechobee - 40

Three tied with 39

Total Blocks

Maleah Mutterback, Vero Beach - 64

Renee Direny, Fort Pierce Central - 54

Bailey Johanson, Fort Pierce Central - 49

Halle Delince, John Carroll Catholic - 44

Amanda Hill, Jensen Beach - 42

Sophia Martin, Jensen Beach - 42

Yahya Johnson, Vero Beach - 40

Karis Sullivan, Pine - 37

Hannah White, Martin County - 34

Emily Shirk, Pine - 33

Digs

Juliette Swan, Pine - 394

Ivy Cooper, Fort Pierce Central - 335

Adleigh Schwier, Okeechobee - 324

Makenna Rodriguez, St. Edward’s - 313

Linda Capps, Martin County - 291

Kaylee Maikranz, John Carroll Catholic - 264

Lilli Redifer, Jensen Beach - 263

Natalee Rogers, St. Edward’s - 254

Hailee Curl, South Fork - 246

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 223

Assists

Ellie Smith, Vero Beach - 598

Allison Buchmeyer, Fort Pierce Central - 594

Layali Ibrahim, South Fork - 522

Margaret Fykes, St. Edward’s - 453

Madison Ayuso, Okeechobee - 343

Isabela Adler, Pine - 326

Nadia Petit, John Carroll Catholic - 325

Jasmine Fortson, Jensen Beach - 283

Amelia Mitchell, Pine - 257

Codi Stockland, Martin County - 256

