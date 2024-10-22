Opinion: Vero Beach recovering from unimaginable Hurricane Milton tornadoes; neighbors key

James Harris grew up in southern Ohio, where sirens wail when tornadoes approach.

The only warning he got as the windy prelude to Hurricane Milton approached was a brief weather warning on TV before the power went off ― for a week.

His story was one of several I heard last week in Milton’s wake. It was a week of recovery, neighbors helping neighbors and governments and nonprofits aiding thousands of people with no power. More than 51 homes were destroyed — 91 more had major damage — and hundreds of others were impacted in Indian River County alone.

It got me thinking of how thankful so many of us should be we had little to no damage at our homes. The reality is we live in a beautiful place, but Mother Nature's wrath is real.

Take the Vero Beach Highlands, where Harris, 70, was Oct. 9 when Milton came along.

'It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen'

He was living in a home built in 1960, a year after the Press Journal published an ad from General Development Corp., which touted Highlands lots for $1,195, with $10 down and $10 a month. Homes started at $9,180, with payments as low as $58 a month. Now they can be worth $150,000 or more, according to the Indian River County Property Appraiser’s Office.

Harris was watching TV in the home of his mother, a snowbird.

“I heard a big thud, then a window breaking,” he said of the Oct. 9 storm. “Everything was gone in less than a minute. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Everything” was some trees — including a decapitated palm — a large portion of metal covering the roof, a carport and the front porch.

On Friday, the house was tarped and power was back. Cable and internet remained out and cellphone service was poor. Harris said he’d continue to clean up the mess and make repairs so his mother could return by winter.

Vero Beach Highlands neighbors set up relief station

Debris outside the home included chunks of other homes’ carports and solar panels blown across 21st Street Southwest from Harris’ own home, where his daughter lives.

More than week after the storm, it still looked like a tornado had gone through. Homes were tarped, plywood roofs exposed, walls down and fence and carport debris a street or two away.

A few blocks away at the Vero Beach Highlands Property Owners Association Clubhouse, Susan Burgess was joined by residents of the Indian River Club to distribute donated supplies ― shovels, rakes, clothing, diapers, food, bottled water and more ― to anyone who needed them.

“If you really need something, come on in,” she said Friday, the first day of distribution.

A Vero Beach native who grew on Orchid Island, Burgess was a teenager when Hurricane David blew through in 1979, then lived in the Highlands when hurricanes Frances and Jeanne struck in 2004. But she said she'd never seen damage like the Milton-spawned tornadoes.

Nor had Vanessa Poole, who has lived in the Highlands for 13 years and had some water damage to her home when her roof started leaking.

Her biggest loss in addition to a shed: Plywood flew through the air and into a sliding door of her minivan, leaving it open to the wind and rain. She said her insurers would total the vehicle.

Comfort centers not busy

“We’ve been overwhelmed,” the mother of four said, leaving the clubhouse with items she could not find in the supermarket: water, paper towels, dog food and bleach.

While she got her power back Thursday, she said her air conditioning wasn’t working.

Temperatures Friday were only in the 70s and Florida Power & Light Co. reported only 33 outages, so it was less likely “comfort centers” set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be in high demand.

Regardless, I stopped by to check out the one at Indian River County’s Intergenerational Center on Oslo Road.

About 11:45 a.m. Friday, I found generators running, tables and chairs stacked as if they’d never been used — just like the rest of the bathroom, shower, laundry and air-conditioned tents. I checked them all. They were unlocked and looked clean as new.

About the same time, Kaila Jones, a TCPalm visuals journalist, said she saw no one at the South Beach comfort center. I saw no one there about 2 p.m. Sunday. The only people I ran into Sunday at the IGC comfort center were a cleaning crew, who told me it had little use. The only sign of people: three empty chairs in an air-conditioned tent.

Seems like getting the centers up late last week was tardy. They’d have been much handier a day or two after Milton passed and power was out.

United Way, other agencies serve Milton victims

Contrast that with what I saw Friday at the Multi-Agency Response Center at the UP (United Against Poverty) Center in Vero Beach.

It seemed crowded, but Jane Snead, development director at UP, said it was the slowest she'd seen it all week, as the center would close Friday afternoon.

Almost 1,500 people got help Monday through Thursday at the center, said Meredith Egan, CEO of United Way of Indian River County, which created a disaster recovery fund to help folks.

The MARC hosted several governmental agencies and nonprofits, which offered various services, from Publix gift cards and vouchers for UP’s member-share grocery to tarps and housing assistance.

There were many more needs than I imagined.

For some people, even with insurance, trying to pay hurricane deductibles is insurmountable. Others might need low-interest loans to fix their homes. People displaced from rentals need places to live.

Other folks lost their vehicles in the storm. People living paycheck to paycheck often have high auto insurance deductibles, which could cause issues, including not being able to get to work.

People without power or with water damage might have lost food, but not have cash to replace it. Snead said she met one woman who had not eaten in several days.

She said other folks might need temporary assistance if they didn’t work when their employers had no electricity.

I’m not sure how I could have worked shortly after Milton without finding a relative who had internet and cellphone service. I had power, but I realized how much we rely on these communications tools.

Looking back on the week after Milton, we were blessed the temperatures cooled a bit. It was relatively dry. Just imagine if the near-center of Milton had dumped 6 or 7 more inches on top of what we got from its outer bands.

I’m impressed with how folks have donated their time, sweat and money to help their community in the wake of what Martin County Sheriff William Snyder called a tornado “swarm.”

As awful as it was, we will get through it.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman .

