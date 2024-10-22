Letters: Improved State Road A1A north of Vero Beach a mess; Use Character Counts! to vote

Newfangled State Road A1A through Indian River Shores impossible

I have just driven from the Grand Harbor Beach Club to the John’s Island signal on State Road A1A. It is the most dangerous road I have ever been on.

With the bike lanes, the left-turn lanes, the bike lanes, the right-turn lanes and the yellow lights, what is the Florida Department of Transportation thinking?

I drive on dark, curvy roads in the Northeast, and I will do that any day rather than A1A. I would rather drive on Interstate 95.

Nancy McKown, Vero Beach

Martin County superintendent should lead by example when it comes to lunch 'hour'

On Sept. 4 during school hours, we witnessed eight Martin Country School District employees taking a lunch for an hour and half at Carson’s Tavern. They arrived at 11:30 a.m. and left at 1 p.m. Leading the group was Michael Maine, superintendent of Martin County schools. My concerns are the following:

Is it common for Martin County district personnel to take at least 90 minutes for lunch? Are lunches like this done on a daily basis? Do the principals take 90-minute lunches? Do teachers take 90-minute lunches?

Are district cars used to transport these individuals? Was alcohol consumed? Are there time clocks for district employees like what teachers experience every day?

Our district is a B-rated district. I was a 37-year teacher at Martin County High School, and we never took 90 minutes for lunch, ever. Thirty minutes if you were lucky. Finally, we were always an A-rated district.

Maybe the folks at the top are satisfied with being a B district? Leadership starts at the top. Maybe Mr. Maine is not capable of leading this district?

Martin Bielicki, Stuart, perhaps best known for championship volleyball teams, was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Use your Character Counts! education when selecting presidential candidate

Character Counts! We, the people, should expect our president, our chief executive to have a good character.

Character Counts! education has been used for decades by our school district in my home county of Martin, neighboring counties, throughout Florida and much of the United States. Many of us, as youths, were provided this education.

A review of the six pillars of Character Counts ! can help us personally judge the characters of our presidential candidates. The pillars are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. You can search online for “six pillars” with a brief description of each.

Look at each pillar, as a voting member of the U.S. board of directors, with a critical eye on each candidate. If you can, come to a conclusion on which presidential/CEO applicant has the best character and would be the best leader for our country.

Michael Josephson, founder and president of the Character Counts! Coalition, has recently done his candidate review. Josephson shared his candidate choice by sharing with me a recent email to a relative of his. He states:

“My views are highly influenced by my belief in Character Counts! and ethics matter … I conclude, as have hundreds of others who agree with most or many of his political positions, that this is a time when the character, temperament and ethics must trump (pun intended) any policy consideration that might impel you to hold your nose and support or condone a blatantly selfish, dishonest man with a temperament that truly threatens our fragile and imperfect democracy.”

Your voice is your vote. Character Counts!

By the way, Oct. 20-26 is national Character Counts! Week.

Michael Panella, Stuart

Here's how next president should handle pressing issues

Letter writer Janet Wenz outlined questions one ought to ask were they to get the opportunity to interview Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on their plans or policies as commander in chief.

They are comprehensive and well thought out. What follows are suggestions to be implemented after inauguration.

Hold a national lottery with proceeds to pay down the national debt after the winner is paid a set percentage.

Get out of United Nations, which facilitates the invasion of our southern border.

Restore our energy-independent status.

Get out of the student-loan business, as we now know the inflation in college costs is directly related to government involvement in the loan business.

No federal funds should go to sanctuary cities and/or states.

Review cost-reduction techniques implemented by Argentine President Javier Milei and adapt those suitable here.

Fire district attorneys who refuse to prosecute criminals.

Cut mail delivery to every other day, since email and texting has become so prevalent.

Audrey Taggart, Hobe Sound

More questions, answers for presidential candidates

A recent letter had quite the list of questions informed voters should ask both presidential candidates. Odd that one of those questions was not who won the election in 2020.

The writer asked how presidential candidates will make us energy independent. Open up the Keystone Pipeline. Voters already know the United States produces more gas and oil than ever before. The informed voter would also know no matter how much oil the United States pumps, OPEC slows its output to maintain the price.

Another question proposed: “How many wars started under your administration?" The informed voter knows many more American combat deaths occurred under Donald Trump than during Joe Biden.

The informed voter would like to know how the former president would pay for tax cuts or subsidies. I hate to answer that question.

Meantime, the border was left open purposely after the pandemic. Why? An enormous amount of cash was in people's bank accounts. They were out spending it, and there were help-wanted signs everywhere. Now that the economy has stabilized, the border spigot was turned off.

Prices are never going back. Any politician who tells you differently is a liar. The United States will never drill our way out of our dependence on oil. Anybody who tells you differently is a liar.

Three questions need to be answered: How much of Trump's tax cut will be changed? Will we continue to support Ukraine? What is your position with China and the South China Sea?

Corporate taxes should be slightly adjusted to pay more. We must support Ukraine and must not be bullied by China.

There are two undeniable facts: We have by far the strongest economy and military in the world.

Don’t let Trump start a Dumpster fire.

Don Whisman, Stuart

Harris election would result in themes reminiscent of Stephen King novels

Many years ago, I had the opportunity to move to Center Lovell, Maine, and become the proprietor of the Center General Store. Stephen King was one of my regular customers, especially at lunch time. He was a nice man, kind and talkative, and autographed each of the King novels I sold to customers of the store.

Now, unfortunately, I believe King has finally gone to the dark side with his support of Kamala Harris.

I recently noticed an ad for Harris election donations from King, stating in part: "when I say that four more years of Donald Trump would be a nightmare." Perhaps King was confused when he endorsed Harris, because many of his novels' titles actually explain why not to vote for her. To wit:

"The Sickness": apt description of Harris' chameleon changes on her platform.

"Dollar Baby": the nickname for Harris as she espouses her plans to offer untold millions to new entrepeneurs to start businesses, as well as tens of millions more to provide housing and health care for illegal immigrants.

"Fairy Tale": Harris' actions on closing the border during her tenure as the border czar.

"Story of the Century": What we can expect if Harris wins the election as she eliminates tariffs from competing countries and mandates government-only health care.

We must all take a "Stand" this election to defeat Harris to avoid the "Misery" that would come from her success.

Vote Republican to prevent the White House from turning into another King novel.

Ray Mancari, Vero Beach

Florida can be swing state in presidential election

So, you can’t stand him, but you’re not sure about her. You wish you had some other choice.

You might not be alone, but here is the deal: One of these two people will be our next president. That’s a certainty.

The pompous, narcissistic, authoritarian bully whose idea of helping disaster victims is to toss them paper towels, or the compassionate, strong-willed, former prosecutor, senator and vice president who is ready, willing, and, yes, able to protect our freedoms, our democracy, our American ideals.

Please understand if you don’t vote, you’re voting for him. If you select one of the other long-shot candidates on the Florida ballot or opt to write in a candidate, you’re voting for him. So, really there are only two choices.

If you think the United States should turn its back on the United Nations (We’ve tried being isolationist before; it doesn’t work), if you think being buddy-buddy with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and dictators around the globe is prudent, if you want to put your lives, your children’s lives, their freedoms and futures in the hands of a president and administration that will only care about themselves, about remaining in power, and enriching the already rich, then you know what to do.

But to all of you who don’t want this vision of the future to become a reality, who want to live in this glorious free democracy that the world looks upon with envy and awe, then you know what you must do. Get out there and vote. Tell your friends to vote. Tell your family to vote.

We can be a swing state, and we can make a difference. Do whatever you can to ensure we have cause to celebrate on Nov. 6. I and the world are counting on you.

Julie Eisdorfer, Vero Beach

Beware unintended consequences of marijuana legalization

I see all these TV and newspaper ads about the wonders of pot, such as how only adults will be able to buy it and how it will give all this money to schools and police.

Of course, they mention nothing about the hundreds of millions of dollars it will make every year or the horrible harm it will cause to the residents of this great state.

I have expertise in the matter of harm created by it because I lost a close relative to an overdose of heroin. He started as a young teen on pot and expanded his use of drugs until they eventually killed him.

Think back to when you were not old enough to buy beer. Did you ever have any trouble finding an adult to buy it for you and your friends? I know we never did. The result was several people became alcoholics. Sure, no one ever thought that would happen, just like the millions who have died from drugs never thought they would become addicted: "Oh, that won't happen to me."

So anyone who will vote to legalize pot will raise some money for schools and law enforcement. In the process, they may just be selling their kids' or grandkids' lives in exchange.

The tens of millions of dollars being spent by the pot industry isn't being spent for the good of the residents. It being spent so it can make millions or billions on the lives of your family members.

Edward Marasi, Port St. Lucie

United States has never been a Third World nation

Per the recent letter to the editor: Our country is not now, nor has it ever been, a Third World nation for accepting people regardless of race, religion, class or ability to pay to get here.

Emma Lazarus is a must read if you've forgotten.

Rhodesia was colonized by the British for many natural assets. The indigenous people were kept out of the loop, remained second-class citizens and an unhappy uneducated (on purpose) majority.

Yes, this type of class system does promote anger and uprising when enough is enough. When Americans start biting and denigrating themselves, they have taken a new approach to low, and this doesn't even include locker-room speech.

Susan Hootman, Vero Beach

