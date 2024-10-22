Open in App
    The future of downtown Vero Beach is in voters' hands with two ballot referendums

    By Nick Slater, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    VERO BEACH — Voters will be able over the next two weeks to help decide the direction the city takes in its ambitious efforts to rejuvenate downtown. Passing two referendums on the ballot will give the city the tools it needs to get the process rolling, officials say.

    One referendum would more than double the allowable density of development in downtown, up 112% from 17 units per acre to 36. The other would allow transfer of development rights among property owners.

    If approved, that transfer would allow a property owner to buy already-approved — but unbuilt — units from another property owner and develop at a higher density.

    "The ultimate goal is to make the city more attractive," said Mayor John Cotugno in July. "Particularly to young people who we want to move downtown."

    Keys to rejuvination

    The two referendums are at the heart of urban planner Andres Duany's vision for downtown Vero Beach. Duany toured the city in February, imagining ways to inject energy and activity into downtown. His finished plan includes a walkable core — the four blocks of 14th Avenue between 19th and 23rd streets — lined with awnings, balconies, music, greenery and outdoor seating. His goal is to invoke a sense of community in a downtown that he currently sees as dead.

    To achieve community, Duany has empahsized the need for affordable studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, which require higher density. He argued more housing drives walkability and nightlife, which breathes life back into cities.

    An example of higher-density development is the Pocahontas Park Building — at 14th Avenue and 21st Street — which is 70 units per acre.

    If one of of the referendums is approved and one is rejected, the city would have a harder time achieving the goals laid out in the downtown redevelopment plan, according to city Planning and Development Director Jason Jeffries explained.

    "We will have to wait for November and see," said Cotugno. "Downtown's future rests in the hands of the voters."

    Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875 .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The future of downtown Vero Beach is in voters' hands with two ballot referendums

