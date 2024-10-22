Open in App
    Qualifications for Town Commission among Sewall's Point charter changes on Nov. 5 ballot

    By Keith Burbank, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    SEWALL'S POINT — Three changes to the town's charter will go before voters here in November.

    Voters will have the chance to regulate what kind of transportation the town can tax, what would force a town commissioner from office and how long a potential commissioner must be a registered voter in town before running for election.

    Taxing transportation

    Sewall's Point has written into the charter the power to license, regulate and tax various modes of transportation such as cars, wagons and carriages as well as wheelchairs and drays, which are strong wagons or carts without sides.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkl6k_0wGoQivD00

    One of the amendments before voters would remove wheelchairs and drays from that list of modes of transportation.

    Those modes of transportation are no longer appropriate to have on the books, said Stephanie Nehme, a member of the town Charter Review Committee, in April before the ballot language was final.

    Forfeiture of office

    The charter has no provision for how a town commissioner could be removed from the board. Another charter amendment would require a commissioner to step down if convicted of a felony; for failure to meet qualifications, such as a proposed residency requirement; or for unexcused absences from three consecutive regular meetings.

    Qualifications for office

    The only qualification for election as a town commissioner is to be a registered in Sewall's Point. A third amendment would require one year of residents and the requirement to maintain that status to remain as commissioner.

    More: Sewall's Point commission to ask voters in November to make four changes to town charter

    More: Six political candidates for U.S. and Florida seats talk environment at a forum in Stuart

    Vice Mayor Frank Fender III in April said he was unsure whether one year was long enough, while Commissioner Kaija Mayfield saw it as a step in the right direction.

    The Charter Review Committee referred to charters in cities such as St. Augustine Beach to help members decide what changes to propose for Sewall's Point, Nehme said.

    Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Qualifications for Town Commission among Sewall's Point charter changes on Nov. 5 ballot

