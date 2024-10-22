Open in App
    Access to medical care is among issues in three races for Indian River Hospital District

    By Nick Slater, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBXx4_0wGnUI1c00

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Indian River County Hospital District board.

    Vero Beach residents Dr. Wayne Creelman, 72; Gary Druskovich, 65; and Allen Jones, 82, are running for Seat 1. Karen Deigl, 62, of Indian River Shores and Sheila Gallo, 63, of Vero Beach are running for Seat 5.  Dr. William Cooney, 81, of Vero Beach and Deborah Shellenberger, 70, of Sebastian are running for Seat 7.

    Key issues in the race candidates are physician relations, access to care and district financial status.

    Answers below are from questionnaires submitted by the candidates to the TCPalm Editorial Board.

    Seat 1

    Creeleman, a psychiatrist, said he would focus on access to mental-health services.

    "(I want) to assist the board of trustees on strengthening access to primary care, behavioral- and mental-health services and illness-preventive programs," said Creeleman. "I would also like to assist the trustee board in it mission to improve the health of Indian River County residents, and its vision of creating an innovative and integrated healthcare network for our community."

    Druskovich emphasized his experience as a way to bridge the divide between hospitals and physicians.

    "I would heal the 'wound' between the health system, the private physicians and the employed physicians," said Druskovich. "Hospitals need everyone rowing in the same direction. When they are not, it can cause poor outcomes and dissatisfaction for patients as well as those who care for them."

    Allen said he would focus on making taxpayer dollars go further.

    "The No. 1 priority is to expand rigorous cost/benefit analysis to all the programs the district supports and control the millage versus measured outcomes of the services provided," explained Allen.

    Seat 5

    Deigl, the incumbent, says her experience sets her apart.

    "As the incumbent, I bring knowledge and experience gained during my tenure and an understanding of the progress and continuing needs of the community," said Deigl. "Our vision is to cultivate an innovative, integrated healthcare network that improves the well being of our county’s residents."

    Gallo believes she would be a great patient advocate.

    "I believe I will be an asset to Cleveland Clinic to help turn the corner and engage to attract and retain professional health care workers, and especially physicians, while at the same time increase patient satisfaction," explained Gallo. "My experience as a patient advocate and my financial experience matching buyers and sellers to make deals that work for both may help bridge the current gap between a big hospital and a small-town community hospital."

    More: Indian River County adds 37 employees, increases sheriff's budget for upcoming fiscal year

    More: Body of missing boy, 2, found in pond in Indian River County neighborhood

    Seat 7

    Incumbent Cooney, an orthopedic surgeon, said care should be available for all residents.

    "During my now third year with the Hospital District, my top priority is to provide primary care for all of our Indian River County residents," Cooney explained.

    Shellenburger said she would draw on prior experience to aid her as a board member.

    "My work history gave me experience providing health care in multiple settings with a variety of clients. " Shellenberger explained.

    Nick Slater is TCPalm’s Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Access to medical care is among issues in three races for Indian River Hospital District

