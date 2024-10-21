Indian River County School Board moves to fire veteran Sebastian River High School teacher

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The School Board is moving forward to fire a Sebastian River High School criminal justice teacher, despite a recommendation from a state administrative law judge that the 18-year veteran teacher be reinstated.

Teacher Joe Nathaniel has been on unpaid suspension since July 2023, when he was accused of having sexually suggestive discussions in his criminal justice classroom. At issue was a discussion that arose from a classroom lesson about financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting federal sex-trafficking charges involving minor girls and sex trafficking.

A student question prompted a discussion involving when students believed was an appropriate age to lose their virginity, records show.

An administrative law judge, in a July hearing, determined the conversation failed to constitute grounds for firing. School Superintendent David Moore asked the School Board, which has the final say, to fire Nathaniel on the grounds that the discussion violated the district's own policies for teacher conduct.

The School Board agreed, 4-0. Board member Kevin McDonald was absent.

The conversation about Epstein should never have happened, said School Board member Peggy Jones, who is a former Sebastian River principal. Jones said teachers can control classroom conversations, especially when the conversation moves to a different subject.

"When I look at everything here, everything, some students felt very uncomfortable, some students didn't think that certain things should be discussed, some students believe it went way overboard," Jones said. "I'm always thinking what is the best environment for our students, so that is why I have some concerns."

The School Board will take action on a final order at its November meeting.

After the hearing, Nathaniel said he was disappointed in the board's vote. Student testimony and accusations were all hearsay, he said.

"The sad part is, you're playing with my livelihood, everything I worked so hard for," he said.

Nathaniel told the board Monday he was rated a "highly effective" teacher. He is two chapters away from earning his doctorate degree, and wanted to become a high school principal.

"If I did something wrong, I own it. I don't care what it is. But I was never asked. I was accused. And that's wrong," Nathaniel said. A supervisor heard his classroom discussions and never took action, he said.

"If it was an issue, it should have been an issue then," said Nathaniel, urging the board to look at all the facts before making a decision.

Nathaniel said he had also unsuccessfully advocated against younger high school students from being placed in the class.

"It was a college course I was asked to teach in high school," Nathaniel said.

In 2016, Nathaniel was suspended with pay for allegedly taunting and pushing a student, resulting in an altercation with a student. Then-Superintendent Mark Rendell recommended he be fired for not de-escalating the situation.

He was exonerated by an administrative law judge, who disputed Nathaniel's role as the aggressor in that situation, and reinstated to his job in 2017. More than a dozen supporters testified on his behalf and urged the reinstatement of "Coach Joe."

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. She covers school districts in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

