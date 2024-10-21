Open in App
    Election website issues recur as first day of Treasure Coast early voting sees high turnout

    By Wicker Perlis, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    1 days ago

    Early voting began Monday across the Treasure Coast with elections officials reporting strong turnout, leading to some long lines and issues with county election websites.

    Voters have until Election Day, Nov. 5, to make their voices heard on a number of issues and candidates, including races for president, U.S. Senate, the state Legislature and local seats, along with constitutional amendments on recreational marijuana, abortion and more.

    At 1:15 p.m. Monday, just over five hours after early voting opened, nearly 2,500 people had cast ballots at three locations in Indian River County, according to Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan.

    "It has been very busy today. The turnout has been great," Swan said in an email.

    Wait times at Indian River County Main Library were between 30-40 minutes, Swan said, while at Sebastian City Hall and the Supervisor of Elections Office it was about 10 minutes each.

    It was a similar story in St. Lucie County, with long lines at the Port St. Lucie Community Center, Paula Lewis Library and the Indian River State College Veterans Center, according to Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker.

    A new early-voting location at Robert E. Minsky Gym in Port St. Lucie, added this year, was operating with no lines Monday, Walker said, so voters may want to consider casting their vote there instead.

    "Early voting is going great, with voters utilizing each location.," Walker said in an email.

    Across seven locations in St. Lucie County, nearly 3,000 votes had been cast Monday by 12:45 p.m., Walker said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1d2C_0wG3CCOF00

    In Martin County, about 500 people had voted just at the supervisor's office headquarters in Stuart, one of six locations, as of noon Monday. Supervisory of Elections Vicki Davis was unable to give a full number for all locations at that time, but said they were all busy.

    High traffic has led to parts of the supervisors' websites in Indian River and St. Lucie counties being inaccessible Monday, and at times late last week and over the weekend. Martin County was not experiencing those issues, according to Davis.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6YGp_0wG3CCOF00

    St. Lucie and Indian River county supervisors of elections websites both are maintained by the same vendor, VR Systems. Those websites had similar issues on primary election night, Aug. 20, delaying the release of vote totals on the websites.

    "We are experiencing intermittent issues with the website; however, our vendor is diligently working on a resolution," Walker said in an email shortly before 1 p.m.

    About 45 minutes later, Swan said, issues in Indian River County had been resolved. As of 3 p.m., both the Indian River and St. Lucie elections websites were accessible.

    "Our website seems to have stabilized. It was working intermittently this morning.  We have been in contact with our vendor," Swan said in an email.

    While websites overloaded by high traffic can be a result of a Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, cyberattack, Walker said that is not the issue here.

    "We are confident that it is not a result of any attack," Walker said.

    Early voting will continue until Nov. 2 in Indian River and Martin counties and Nov. 3 in St. Lucie County.

    (This story was updated with a photo)

    Staff writer Keith Burbank contributed to this report.

    Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com.

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Election website issues recur as first day of Treasure Coast early voting sees high turnout

