PSL PD top cop, former corrections deputy run to be next St. Lucie County Sheriff

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − For the county's next sheriff, voters are choosing between a veteran law enforcement leader with extensive management experience and a former corrections deputy who said he plans to be “a sheriff for the people.”

Richard Del Toro, a Republican, became acting chief of the Port St. Lucie Police Department in 2023 after having served since 2012 as an assistant chief. He joined the agency in 1999, and has had assignments including road patrol, the special investigations division, internal affairs and the SWAT team.

“As I've done throughout my career, I plan on being a professional law enforcement leader and sheriff with uncompromising integrity and values, and I think that's going to provide the necessary leadership to restore that public faith and trust in the Sheriff's Office,” Del Toro said.

Running as a Democrat in the Nov. 5 election is Steven Giordano, who said he is a Realtor, investor and owns a small business in the construction field. Giordano said he resigned a position as a nuclear security officer at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant on Hutchinson Island earlier this year to run for sheriff full time.

“I worked for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office for almost a decade,” Giordano said. “I know the department, I know the jail, I know the operations at the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office. I know the courthouse, and most of all, I know the community.”

Giordano, who was hired in 2005 as a corrections deputy at the jail, resigned in 2015, before the completion of an internal affairs investigation that ultimately found he committed a number of violations, including a felony. He was not charged with any crimes and was not arrested.

Del Toro said things that distinguish him from Giordano are “values, education, experience, demonstrated ability, and the support of community leaders to include the men and women at the Sheriff's Office who've endorsed me.”

In June, members of the St. Lucie County Deputies Association executive board presented Del Toro with the union's endorsement . It’s one of a number of endorsements, including that of State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl, received by Del Toro.

“I think we need somebody with the experience, the values, the education and the proven, demonstrated ability to do this job,” Del Toro said.

Giordano said he’s had a “boots on the ground” campaign, with much community involvement.

Building a community-oriented policing program is important, he said, as is building trust between law enforcement officials and residents.

“I felt that we need to have monthly meetings at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office with the families that might be having trouble, and open up the door,” Giordano said. “Have an open door policy at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office where residents feel comfortable, monthly meetings with businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, pastors, local business owners, to where we can work together.”

Del Toro has been part of the executive command staff at the Port St. Lucie Police Department, gaining experience with strategic planning, budgeting and overall police operations.

“For 13 straight years, we've been able to make Port St. Lucie the safest large city in the state of Florida,” Del Toro said. “We want to carry that over to St. Lucie County and make that the safest county in the state of Florida.”

Giordano said issues to address at the Sheriff’s Office include pay raises for deputies.

“Another thing that is very important is we need to get better education for the deputies and give them the tools necessary to go out into the community to be successful,” Giordano said.

Del Toro said his top priorities include restoring integrity, public trust, professionalism, accountability and transparency to the Sheriff’s Office.

Trust, he said, was broken after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation implicated former longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara and others, including then Lt. Keith Pearson, in getting a so-called “ghost candidate” to run in the 2020 Republican primary. Mascara in a filing submitted to the Florida Commission on Ethics earlier this year admitted to his role.

Pearson, the current sheriff, was appointed sheriff by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Dec. 2023 after Mascara’s abrupt resignation. Del Toro defeated Pearson in the Republican primary.

“Trust takes years to build, seconds to lose, and I think a lot of trust has been broken,” Del Toro said.

Del Toro said restoring faith and trust takes “top down accountability,” setting standards to follow, demonstrating a strong work ethic and focusing on continuous improvements and treating people fairly.

“When you explain that to the deputies, you explain that to the organization, you get the culture of the organization moving in a certain way,” Del Toro said. “You'll see that in their job actions and how they treat the public and how they do their jobs effectively, and just being overall transparent.”

Giordano said he’s not a career politician.

“Giordano is here to help the community and help the deputies, and we're going to bridge that gap between law enforcement and residents once and for all with Giordano as the next sheriff,” Giordano said.

Del Toro suggested looking at his track record.

“The things I talk about wanting to do — safest county, highest standards in law enforcement, fiscally transparent ... responsible budget — those aren't just rhetoric that I talk with,” Del Toro said. “Those are things that I've done in my career. I've delivered on those things in Port St. Lucie.”

St. Lucie County Sheriff

Term : 4 years

Salary : $247,181 annually

Who can vote : All registered voters

Next steps : Winner takes office Jan. 7, 2025

Steven Giordano

Age: 42

Profession: Realtor/investor 2021-current; local business owner 2015-current

Time in office: St. Lucie County Sheriff's corrections deputy 2005 - 2015

Richard Del Toro

Age: 47

Profession: Acting Port St. Lucie Police Chief

Time in office: Joined Port St. Lucie Police in 1999, where he has held many positions and ranks

