John Snyder faces Alberto Hernandez in race focused on property insurance rates

Seeking a third term representing District 86 in the Florida House of Representatives, incumbent Republican John Snyder is facing a challenge from political newcomer Alberto Hernandez, the Democratic nominee.

Voters in parts of Martin and Palm Beach counties begin early voting Monday and will decide who will represent them in Tallahassee for the next two years.

Focus on insurance

In pre-election interviews, both candidates focused on Florida's insurance market, which has seen rates skyrocket and providers leave the state in recent years.

"I need to make sure that my constituents are saving money. I need to make sure that they have a high standard of living, and in Florida that needs to be done by bringing down homeowners insurance costs," said Hernandez, 29.

For Snyder, 37, that issue is one he has tried to focus on in his time in office.

"First and foremost, it's been property insurance. As someone who is a rate payer and has felt the increase over the last couple of years personally, it is something we've taken major steps on," Snyder said.

Those steps have led to some improvements , Snyder said, including 12 new insurance companies coming to the state.

"We need that to happen. The more businesses that are competing for business, that's how those premiums ultimately come down," Snyder said.

Still, some of the Legislature's steps have been too friendly to insurance companies, Hernandez argued.

"Recently they just passed a bill that makes it harder for you to sue your insurance company, so to me it seems like they are working on behalf of the insurance industry," Hernandez said.

The state does need to hold insurance companies accountable, Snyder said.

"We cannot just have arbitrary cancelations without cause. That was something that we tightened up the last legislative session. Like any regulated industry, there will always be changes that will have to continue to be made, but we feel like we're moving in the right direction," Snyder said.

Snyder also said he would like to see the amount of state funds put towards the My Safe Florida Homes program doubled.

"I think anything we can do to continue to harden our homes, shoreline resiliency, all of those play into a better insurance market for us," Snyder said.

Hernandez has previously worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, where he worked on coral reef bleaching among other environmental issues.

"It seemed like the current administration was basically ... ignoring the human causes of climate change," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said an important part of the property insurance discussion is recognizing the impacts of climate change, which, the Legislature's Republican majority has failed to do.

"I thought that we need some level of reasonable acknowledgement of human-caused climate change in our administration, so I thought I'd run and bring some attention to that," Hernandez said.

Differences in experience

Serving in the Legislature representing his community has been an honor, Snyder said.

"I was born and raised right here in Martin County, and serving for the last four years in the Florida House has been just a highlight and an honor of my life, being able to help the constituents and bring back precious dollars from the state back to this community. It is why I ran in the first place," Snyder said.

One difference between Snyder and his opponent, the incumbent said, is experience. He encourages voters to look at his voting record.

"First and foremost, prior to my service in the Florida House, I proudly served five years in the Marine Corps. Raising my family here, and I run a small business in my day job, I feel it up close and personally when we get stuff right and when we get stuff wrong. It's real for me," Snyder said.

For Hernandez, who has government experience at the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as at NOAA, that work brings a different perspective.

"I'm not beholden to the corporate special interests," Hernandez said. "We see so much of politics as who is able to raise the most money, and unfortunately that is making us subject to these corporate interests."

Specifically, Hernandez pointed to issues such as protecting state parks such as Jonathan Dickinson from development and abortion rights as issues he would champion in the House.

"I want to make sure that there is a voice that says that we need to respect bodily autonomy and that the government does not have a right to legislate, at the level that they are, the abortion ban that they are," Hernandez said. "The current way that it is, the way that it stands, is a human rights violation."

Snyder, on the other hand, is pro-life and has vowed to "protect the rights of the unborn."

Hernandez added that he has studied political science and economics, preparing him well for government service.

More: General Election Voters Guide: Key races in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin counties

More: All Martin County constitutional officers, including sheriff, elected without opposition

Florida House of Representatives District 86

Position: State representative

Term: Two years

Salary: $29,697

Who can vote: Martin and Palm Beach county voters registered in District 86

Next steps: The winner will take office immediately after his election

John Snyder, incumbent

Age: 37

Profession: Small-business owner, staffing and payroll services

Time in office: 2020-present

Alberto Hernandez

Age: 29

Profession: Government and nonprofit communications, including work with NOAA, the VA and the State Department

Time in office: None

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: John Snyder faces Alberto Hernandez in race focused on property insurance rates