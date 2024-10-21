Will any 7-Eleven stores on the Treasure Coast be among the 444 to close?

The 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station chain announced it will close 444 underperforming stores , among its more than 13,000 locations between the U.S. and Canada.

There are 38 7-Eleven locations on the Treasure Coast, some of them new and many of them with recently added car washes. A 7-Eleven representative did not respond to TCPalm's questions about whether any of the locations will close.

Since 7-Eleven was founded in 1927, it's grown to a global brand with over 84,000 stores in 19 countries — more than any other retailer in the world, according to its website . It was the first to be open 24/7, to offer coffee in to-go cups, and to install self-serve soda fountains. Its Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks are iconic in American culture.

Buc-ee's: See the latest update with the development in St. Lucie County

Food news: 5 new restaurants open, 1 coming soon to Treasure Coast

Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the closures during its Oct. 10 earnings call. Here's what to know:

Why is 7-Eleven closing?: The company said traffic and sales were challenged "as consumers pull back due to inflationary pressure." Also, cigarette sales continue to decline industry-wide.

The company said traffic and sales were challenged "as consumers pull back due to inflationary pressure." Also, cigarette sales continue to decline industry-wide. When will locations start closing?: A list of locations has not been released, but closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

A list of locations has not been released, but closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year. What other stores does 7-Eleven operate?: Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits are all run by 7-Eleven Inc.

Betty Lin-Fisher contributed to this report.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Will any 7-Eleven stores on the Treasure Coast be among the 444 to close?