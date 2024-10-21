Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

    Will any 7-Eleven stores on the Treasure Coast be among the 444 to close?

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KpUB_0wFLM04K00

    The 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station chain announced it will close 444 underperforming stores , among its more than 13,000 locations between the U.S. and Canada.

    There are 38 7-Eleven locations on the Treasure Coast, some of them new and many of them with recently added car washes. A 7-Eleven representative did not respond to TCPalm's questions about whether any of the locations will close.

    Since 7-Eleven was founded in 1927, it's grown to a global brand with over 84,000 stores in 19 countries — more than any other retailer in the world, according to its website . It was the first to be open 24/7, to offer coffee in to-go cups, and to install self-serve soda fountains. Its Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks are iconic in American culture.

    Buc-ee's: See the latest update with the development in St. Lucie County

    Food news: 5 new restaurants open, 1 coming soon to Treasure Coast

    Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. announced the closures during its Oct. 10 earnings call. Here's what to know:

    • Why is 7-Eleven closing?: The company said traffic and sales were challenged "as consumers pull back due to inflationary pressure." Also, cigarette sales continue to decline industry-wide.
    • When will locations start closing?: A list of locations has not been released, but closures are expected to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.
    • What other stores does 7-Eleven operate?: Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits are all run by 7-Eleven Inc.

    Betty Lin-Fisher contributed to this report.

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Will any 7-Eleven stores on the Treasure Coast be among the 444 to close?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy