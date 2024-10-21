Could Hurricane Milton be the final straw for some citrus farmers on the Treasure Coast?

Mark Kistler sat in a metal chair in the center of a mangled greenhouse, literally surrounded by the damage caused by the tornadoes cast across the Treasure Coast from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9.

At the edge of the University of Florida/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center , Kistler, the center director, pointed to where a suspected tornado shredded through the fields, a path clearly visible by the long row of browned, felled trees. A dumpster that was left on the side of the road somehow found its way on the other end of a pond. The sign belonging to nearby UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie was still standing, but barely.

"If it were 100 yards over, we would have lost the buildings," Kistler told TCPalm, referring to the path of the suspected tornado.

While the damage could have been worse, it was still a setback for ongoing research projects aiming to benefit Florida farmers. One entomologist — a scientist who studies insects — will have to restart a study's field trials.

While Kistler acknowledged the damage to the laboratories, he was more concerned about what this could mean for citrus farmers who have been hanging on in a hemorrhaging industry that, over the past 20 years, has declined by about "75% to 85%."

Citrus businesses have soured

The mission of UF/IFAS is to develop knowledge in agricultural and natural resources and to make that knowledge accessible to the public, according to its website .

Specifically on the Treasure Coast, Kistler and his team of researchers want to save Florida's citrus industry.

Just a decade ago, about 70% of the world's grapefruit grew in Indian River County . Now, that distinction is awarded to China.

Citrus industries have soured in Florida since the citrus greening epidemic swept nationwide. The disease itself is caused by bacterial infection. But the disease primarily spreads through a vector, a small invasive insect: the Asian Citrus Psyllid.

The bacteria thrive in hot, humid environments. When citrus plants are infected, fruit grows small and asymmetrical. The bright vivid coloring is replaced by a sickly green hue.

Grapefruit was especially suspectable, and citrus greening "killed the industry outright," Kistler said. Because of the ongoing epidemic, the current grapefruit industry on the Treasure Coast is a vestige of what it once was.

There are no commercially available treatments for citrus greening , but the University of Florida has been working hard to find a solution. This is the cornerstone mission of the center.

They're trying everything, Kistler said, whether that means cultivating hybrid species resilient against infection or injecting oxytetracycline — an "antibiotic" for plants — into citrus trees' trunks.

“That’s in play, but that’s going to take years,” he said, referring to promising, but not yet efficacious treatment options. “The industry doesn’t have years."

In the meantime, farmers are encouraged to adhere to "best practices," which Kistler calls a "stop gap" until an efficacious treatment — better yet, a cure — can develop.

"We have a handful of packinghouses left,” Kistler said.

Farmers have been squeezed

Al's Family Farms suffered damage to its 100-year-old packinghouse from suspected tornadoes. The second floor was torn away .

The family farm has sold local citrus since 1977, and the fresh farm-to-table fruits have made it a cultural focal point in the community.

Al's co-owner Matt Schorner told TCPalm that despite the devastation, "hope remains."

"If there is a will, there is a way to rebuild," Schorner said.

Following Hurricane Ian in 2022, Florida lost about 80% of that year's citrus crop . Overall, farmers suffered estimated losses between $1.2 billion and $1.9 billion. Compared to Ian, Milton covered an even wider portion of agriculture lands in Florida. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services anticipates greater damage.

Florida's crop and infrastructure losses from Milton range from $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, FDACS reported in a preliminary estimate .

Even when the weather is favorable, it's harder now for farmers to grow citrus. Months before Hurricane Ian struck Florida, Tropicana closed juicing operations in Fort Pierce permanently, citing a decrease in citrus crops.

Disease and natural disaster played a factor but so, too, have economics.

The sale price of citrus fruit has not substantially changed in recent years; however, the costs to keep a farm open certainly have, Kistler said. Inflation has increased the cost of goods sold : gasoline, fertilizer, pesticides and other petroleum-based products.

Florida's land increases in value continually every year, which counter-intuitively makes farming less profitable. Property taxes are based on the land's assessed value. So, when property values go up, profit margins shrink.

If a farmer's harvest is wiped out, there's often only one type of fruit remaining — the low-hanging kind — selling off appreciated land to the next property developer, Kistler said.

Jack Randall is TCPalm’s economy and real estate reporter. You can reach him at jack.randall@tcpalm.com or 904-466-4755.

