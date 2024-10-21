Letters: Hurricane Milton response great; Vero Beach recovers; wake up DeSantis, Florida

TCPalm shows value for subscribers during Hurricane Milton

Thank you for excellent and timely reporting on Hurricane Milton and the tornadoes in our area. Columnists, editors and beat reporters were in the field in an all-hands-on-deck approach that kept subscribers well informed on the remarkably widespread impacts of the storm.

A friend who relied on the Weather Channel for storm coverage called me repeatedly for updates, which I was able to provide from TCPalm.com. Local news reporting is critical to the health, safety and welfare of our community and provides information not broadcast by national outlets.

Treasure Coast residents are fortunate to have an active, vibrant local news provider.

Virginia P. Sherlock, Stuart

Vero Beach officials, others, deserve credit for hurricane recovery

We thank all the city employees, first responders and volunteers, who, under the leadership of Vero Beach management, worked selflessly and tirelessly, leaving their own families in treacherous conditions following Hurricane Milton to assist and begin the recovery, making it safe for everyone.

And wherefore we also want to acknowledge those teams who came from afar to help with this endeavor. We all are grateful.

Barbara Ruddy, Vero Beach

Hurricanes show people, world headed in wrong direction

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference after Hurricane Milton. When asked about climate change, he stated that historically these kinds of events occurred years ago — citing examples that occurred hundreds of years ago. He implied that the climate is not changing.

Thirty years ago, climatologists started to wonder why glaciers throughout our world were melting so much more quickly than what had occurred historically. It was discovered the Earth’s atmosphere was thinning. It was predicted that our climate was changing, and the future impact of weather events would be more frequent and more intense than what was normal in previous generations. Seasonally temperature fluctuations could be hotter and colder.

The response by many to this prediction continues to be to vilify anyone that promotes taking positive action to correct the problem. All of what was predicted — many more and far worse tornados, hurricanes/typhoons, floods and fires are now happening frequently and are more intense throughout our world.The human species survives on basically four plant species ― rice, wheat, corn and soybeans. All these plants have specific temperature and rainfall requirements necessary for their growth and maturity. Check out on the internet to discover what these weather conditions are for these crops.The Republican Party regularly states that our grandchildren will be burdened with a huge debt they will be unable to recover. I predict that yours and the world’s grandchildren are going to inherit a world that we are collectively choosing to destroy.

Instead of arguing about whether the climate was changing, why couldn’t we have chosen to reduce our use of oil and coal to clean up our atmosphere? You might want to vote for people that actively want to go in that direction. R. Scott Penfield, Vero Beach

Take time to vote; League of Women Voters guide helpful

Reading over my Nov. 5 election two-page ballot, as an issue, rather than a party voter, I had some homework to do.

Selecting a president or governor became easier when I tied them to their political appointments.

The president appoints the U.S. Supreme Court. If you don't like Supreme Court decisions, you don't want the president who gave it this power.

The governor appoints state Supreme Court and lower court judges. If you don't like decisions made by these judges, you don't want this governor, either.

If you like decisions made by their political appointments, then you like them, because appointments are given to those who agree with them.

Changing Florida's Constitution is serious business. And there are six constitutional amendments proposed. This newspaper printed them , giving everyone time to read and learn how these changes will affect their daily lives.

I found the eight-page voter guide by the League of Women Voters very helpful.

The league printed the ballot language, a synopsis and full explanation of the proposed amendments ― and something even more helpful: The league listed opponents, identifying the organizations that were against the amendments. It also listed supporters, identifying the organizations that wanted the amendments approved.

The league made an amendment vote clear by explaining what "yes" and "no" votes would do.

The league is also warning voters of false information being circulated in the 2024 election, which it says is "threatening to undermine our democracy."

It will take a bit of time to go through the ballot. Take your time. But be sure to vote. Or don't complain later about the outcome.

Ruth Sullivan, Vero Beach

Lives ruined from recreational alcohol? Then think about Amendment 3

So, how is recreational alcohol working?Any broken families? Fatal auto accidents? Lost jobs? Ruined careers? Unfulfilled 12-step rehab programs?

We're told recreational marijuana is just like alcohol, and it is. All the misery alcohol has given the world can be had with drugs. Marijuana is a drug, right? Oh, that's right, as part of the package, government will "reclassify" marijuana as something else.We're told recreational marijuana will be regulated. Alcohol is regulated. Anyone ever use too much alcohol? Anyone ever give a drunk a drink? If you're high, how can you get around the regulation for another hit?A drug is a drug. Legalizing it doesn't change how it affects users, abusers or those around them.Claims that legalized marijuana eliminates illegal weed are not true. Legalizing pot simply removes the stigma and gives the illusion that drug use is OK. People feel better knowing they're not breaking the law. Now that we have all that troublesome legal stuff out of the way, let's get high! How can anything be wrong if it's legal and regulated?You are being asked to legalize marijuana because government can't or won't manage money. They want more money to squander on things most of us don't want. What a great cash grab.While marijuana smokers won't squawk about paying the tax, the majority of us will be paying the consequences of approving, encouraging and promoting more drug use.Vote no on Issue 3. Fred Cooper, Port St. Lucie

What must world be thinking about our great beacon?

Do 80 million Americans have the wrong slant on their own country, as well as those who would lead them? Seemingly, this is the case.

Donald Trump found out a long time ago that seemingly the population of any country can be fooled into thinking it should let a strong individual lead the country. Who better than himself?

Countries worldwide must be looking at us and scratching their heads. This great democratic experiment, this beacon on the hill. What in the world is going on with Americans? Have they taken leave of their senses?

One need not have a PhD in poli sci to reflect on the fact that in our country, Trump poses a threat so severe as to almost evenly divide us as we approach the election.

Oddly, the conservative religious movement in the country shows little notice that the individual trumpeting its cause lacks even a modicum of integrity, much less even a hint of a religious bent.

What is this really about? It is about keeping conservative, white men in power with little or no concern as to the premise of the U.S. Constitution.

The three conservative justices on the Supreme Court serve notice as to what is to come should Trump somehow find himself again residing on Pennsylvania Avenue. Vote.

Roy Bickford, Vero Beach

Columnist Jacques should learn more about taxes, unions and CEO pay

USATODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques , meet President George Washington, who led the militia to collect the new whiskey tax. She should stop dissing the word “union” and check out the incredible preamble to the U.S. Constitution, which needs a dependable source of taxes to accomplish all it aims for.

I think it was the Wall Street Journal that reported the IRS now had the funds to go after wealthy tax cheats and had succeeded in getting more money for our roads, bridges, water and sewer systems.

It hasn’t been that long ago that our biggest banks used people’s savings to make bad loans and “bundle” them together to sell them as good investments all over the world. We almost had another terrible Great Depression, and ordinary taxpayers are still paying for the huge bailout of these so-called brilliant CEOs. Who still got raises and bonuses and promotions? Jacques should tell us more about CEO salaries, in comparison to workers’ wages.

Long ago, the wealthy J.P. Morgan, who used his personal funds to save the United States from a Depression way back when, said a CEO’s salary should be 25 or so times a worker’s salary? Maybe you can look it up, because isn’t today’s ratio more like 400 times a worker’s wages?

Please stop trying to divide us. Look up Washington's quotes on that, and on immigration, while you’re at it.

Helen Frigo, Jensen Beach

Ten Commandments give use set of laws to follow

The purpose is never to force a belief system upon anyone, but there are ways in which individuals and groups are able to reach God through prayer or abiding by sets of beliefs.

The catechism teaches types of prayer: thanks, praise, blessings and adoration, intercession, petition, at times forgiveness and contrition. The 10 Commandments have been in existence, known to humankind for millenia. Similarly, prayers such as the Hail Mary, are devotions. Reciting the rosary pertaining to mysteries per day of the week: joyful, sorrowful, glorious and luminous, and, depending upon Lent times, is a way to pray.The Ten Commandments discuss laws against covetousness, laws against immorality. Goals shouldn't be to covet back and forth nor be in a person's life as if to psychologically misuse it. Nor should a mind game be used to bear false witness about the topic. To live out a mind game about covetousness, or to deny sanity based on what a person observes lacks moral, healthy and mindful norms.

The Ten Commandments were presented to Moses on Mount Sinai before the common era. The commandments are found in the Old Testament of the Bible (and the Torah) in Exodus 20:2-17 and Deuteronomy 5:6-21.Covetousness is a state of mind and a choice. It is a personal choice to covet, to bear false witness (or lie). It is a choice to stop lying or making up stories that are intended to misuse.

When another human being becomes your personal "chopping block" to deprive all that belongs in his or her "set of talents" — perhaps this describes covetousness.

There are scores of houses of faith in St. Lucie County. Anna Santacroce, Fort Pierce

Who's more selfish than Trump? Here's an answer

I’d like to answer letter writer Anne Brakman’s question : “Is there anyone on this planet more selfish than Donald J. Trump?”

Let’s start with Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats. What’s more selfish than to perpetrate, for your own benefit, the lie that Joe Biden had no cognitive issues, when we could clearly see, even before the debate, that he did? Why? To maintain power and to continue with their destructive policies and reckless spending.

What about bringing millions of illegal immigrants into the country on Day One, when so many Americans need help? Democrats have their own selfish agenda and seem to care little about fentanyl deaths, crime and human trafficking that overturning Trump’s immigration policy has caused.

They are now telling us to vote for a woman who has shown us nothing in the past four years. She has flip-flopped on almost every issue to garner votes and make herself more likable. She’s already lied about Biden’s condition and the border, but you are now supposed to believe she will bring us “joy.”

Why aren’t we feeling “joy" now, since the administration she's been part of has been in charge for almost four years? What will change? Don’t ask her, because she seems unable to answer. Even in soft interviews, she comes off as ill-prepared and clueless.

The editors of the Wall Street Journal summed it up, calling her economic plan “Bidenomics II” with “more spending, more taxes, more regulation, more government." I don’t know about you, but I would definitely listen to them over the women on "The View," Howard Stern and Hollywood.

Vote as if your life depended on it, because it does. This is not a popularity contest.

We are in deep trouble as a nation, and too many people are not looking at the big picture.

Patricia Perrone, Stuart

