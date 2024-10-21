TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week poll: Vote on the week's top local prep sports performer!

Vote early and often for the TCPalm's Athlete of the Week!

TCPalm Athlete of the Week (Oct. 14-19)

Boys Bowling: Dylan Beck, Somerset College Prep Academy - Leading the Spartans to a pair of victories to close out the regular season, Beck posted high games of 246 and 267 and high series marks of 485 and 497.

Boys Cross Country: J’Hani Styles, Jensen Beach - The Falcons junior was victorious at the Clewiston Sugar Run with a time of 17 minutes, 37.2 seconds.

Boys Golf: Tyler Lilienfeld, Martin County - The freshman captured medalist honors after shooting a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Tigers to a team victory at the Sailfish Sands Golf Course. He also finished tied for fourth with 5-over-par 41 during a meet at the Sandridge Golf Club.

Boys Swimming: Dillon Spooner, Lincoln Park Academy - The junior placed first in a pair of individual events (200-yard individual medley, 500-yard freestyle) and was a part of two relay victories (200-yard medley relay, 400 freestyle relay) to help the Greyhounds boys team win the St. Lucie County Championships.

Football Defense: Dazerek Wright, Treasure Coast - The senior defensive back snagged a 45-yard interception return touchdown during the Titans’ 36-14 win over St. Lucie West Centennial.

Football Offense: Jeremy Pittman Jr., John Carroll Catholic - The junior running back had 20 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams clinched the District 13-4A title with a 37-16 win over Sebastian River.

Football Special Teams: Gage Wilson, Jensen Beach - The freshman wide receiver broke multiple tackles en route to an 80-yard punt return touchdown during the Falcons’ 26-7 win over Fort Pierce Central.

Girls Bowling: Hannah Whetzel, Jensen Beach - The senior rolled a high game of 208 and a high series of 396 during the Falcons’ victory over Vero Beach.

Girls Cross Country: Annabel DeTure, Jensen Beach - The sophomore captured the Clewiston Sugar Run with a personal-best time of 20:48.1.

Girls Golf: Lily Boulter, South Fork - The Bulldogs senior was the medalist during each of two meets. She shot a 2-over-par 37 at the Sailfish Sands Golf Course and carded an even-par 36 at the Hammock Creek Golf Club.

Girls Swimming: Madison Swiss, John Carroll Catholic - The freshman earned first in a pair of individual events (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and was a part of two second-place relay finishes (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) during the St. Lucie County Championships.

Volleyball: Samaya Hennessy, Jensen Beach - The junior totaled 25 kills, 10 service aces and 26 digs through two matches to help the Falcons claim their fifth district title in a row.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at 772-985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm’s Athlete of the Week poll: Vote on the week's top local prep sports performer!