    Vote: Are Florida hurricanes making you rethink living in Florida?

    By Gianna Montesano, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ze94O_0wFKlyOr00

    Deadly and catastrophic hurricanes Helene and Milton slammed into Florida less than two weeks apart — and we still have six weeks until the storm season ends Nov. 30.

    While some residents describe themselves as "resilient" and evoke the #Strong motto, others have had enough . Experts say many will move out of the state or reconsider decisions to move here in the first place.

    Vote in our poll below if you're staying put or packing your bags. Can't see the poll? Click here.

    Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

    This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vote: Are Florida hurricanes making you rethink living in Florida?

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Kathy
    2d ago
    I don’t live in the coast because of hurricanes. So if I leave it won’t be because of hurricanes, it will be due to our evil governor!!!
    Todd Baum
    2d ago
    No
    View all comments
