Deadly and catastrophic hurricanes Helene and Milton slammed into Florida less than two weeks apart — and we still have six weeks until the storm season ends Nov. 30.

While some residents describe themselves as "resilient" and evoke the #Strong motto, others have had enough . Experts say many will move out of the state or reconsider decisions to move here in the first place.

Vote in our poll below if you're staying put or packing your bags. Can't see the poll? Click here.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com , 772-409-1429, or follow her on X @gonthescene .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vote: Are Florida hurricanes making you rethink living in Florida?