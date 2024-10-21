2024 elections: Newcomer challenges 44-year incumbent for SLC elections supervisor

It's the last run before retirement for Gertrude Walker after 44 years as the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections .

And it's the first run for Jennifer Frey, another opponent throughout many elections insisting it's time for a change.

The two candidates will face off in the Nov. 5 general election. Walker is a Democrat who faced no opposition for a primary. Frey is a Republican who barely won her primary. However, the position is nonpartisan.

Here's who they are, how they're campaigning and their views about making a change.

Who is Gertrude Walker?

Gertrude Walker, 75, graduated from Lincoln Park Academy in 1968 and started working in the Supervisor of Elections Office at age 18. She was appointed supervisor in 1980 to become the first Black supervisor of elections in the state. She has been re-elected every four years since and is running for her 12th and last term before retirement, she told TCPalm. She’s the longest-standing person ever in that office.

“I’m running again because I enjoy what I do,” Walker said. “I still have the same enthusiasm for the job. I want to make this the best place to vote in the state.”

With 44 years of experience, Walker said she’s the most qualified for the position. She has worked to upgrade her office to comply with rules and regulations. She attends training and testing throughout the year to stay up to date.

The job has changed over the years, she said, and it’s become even more complex with cybersecurity being of the utmost importance after other countries attempted to interfere with the 2020 presidential elections nationwide.

“Cybersecurity and the protection of our election infrastructure is so crucial at this time to ensure the security of every election,” Walker said.

A statewide initiative for all elections offices that went into effect in 2021 appointed cybersecurity specialists who check and scan election systems. It’s an extra layer of protection against outside interference in elections.

“We have never had any interference in any of the elections or any breaches of security at all in any of our election systems,” Walker said.

Who is Jennifer Frey?

Jennifer Frey, 47, is running for political office for the first time. She is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Tradition, a real estate office in Okeechobee, and she previously ran a restaurant in Illinois and owned a scrap metal company in the Cayman Islands.

She’s connected to the community as a member of the Treasure Coast Builders Association and the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County.

Frey started working in the St. Lucie County elections office in 2016 because she was curious about the process and its accuracy after the 2012 election , she told TCPalm. The office experienced ballot issues, equipment failures and inaccurate tallies that led to days of recounts, missed reporting deadlines, a state elections official dispatched to oversee the debacle and two weeks of candidates’ legal challenges.

As an elections worker, Frey started as an inspector and then became a clerk in precincts in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie. She has experience with training election workers and managing polling sites, as well as educating voters about procedures and registering eligible voters.

She saw more could be done regarding ballot security and the chain of custody from precinct to elections office, and she decided to run.

“My goal is to make it easy for people to register, easy for them to vote and impossible to cheat,” Frey said.

Is it time for a change? Walker says no

The question at the center of the race is whether it’s time for a change.

“It’s not broke, there’s no reason to fix it,” Walker said, adding her office operates at the highest standard of public service and ethics in the election process — impartially, accurately and timely.

“The office has run so smoothly, and our election process has not shown there’s a need for change,” Walker said. “If there was a need for change based on my performance, I could understand that. And certainly the public is the best judge for that.”

Her office continues to educate young people through the First Vote program, she said, which registers eligible high school students to vote and pre-registers those who are 16 and 17 years old, and she’s always looking for ways to improve.

However, if elected, Walker said, it would be her last term, and then she would retire.

“Definitely, I will not seek another term,” Walker said. “I have had a full and enjoyable life working for the people of this county, and I’d like to continue that for four more years. I know that there’s an end to all good things, but I don’t think it’s ended yet.”

During her last term, she would work to put the office in the position for a smooth transition after her retirement, possibly even training a replacement capable of filling her shoes, she said.

Walker said she wouldn’t run again if she couldn’t perform her duties. She said she feels healthy and ready to fulfill her responsibility one last time before she enjoys some retirement.

Even if Walker loses the election, she said she wouldn’t run again if the public decided not to re-elect her.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be elected for so many terms and have benefitted from the confidence that the voters have in my ability to do the job,” Walker said. “If that changed, I would accept that decision gladly because the will of the people is really what my purpose is.”

Is it time for a change? Frey says yes

On the flip side, Frey said she never liked the "if it's not broke" adage because there's always room for improvement.

“Maybe you’re just really good at filling in the cracks before someone can notice,” Frey said. “We don’t want things to break. When we’re coming to elections, we don’t want broken things and somebody to have to go and fix it.”

Frey barely beat her opponent, George Umansky, in the Republican primary election in August . A two-vote difference turned into a tie after a machine recount and later became a four-vote difference after a hand recount.

She said she learned a lot during her recount and was satisfied with the results because she understands the chain of command.

“I speak well of (Gertrude) Walker,” Frey said. “For someone who’s been able to stay in office that long, and a woman on top of that, you get a tremendous amount of respect from me.”

Frey’s main issue is the need for term limits. Frey said she has the longevity to serve a term or two if re-elected.

“We have an incumbent who has honorably served, but 44 years is long enough,” Frey said. “It really is time to have the keys passed over. I have experience. I have the temperament to take us forward. I am the person for this. Four more years from now, it just might be too late.”

Frey said she worked as a clerk during the 2020 elections in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She and the other clerks started the day by asking voters to lower their masks to show their faces, but that policy changed a couple hours later, and she didn’t know who changed it or why. She wants to keep things consistent and transparent.

“We don’t need to have anyone question anything,” Frey said. “There’s all these little spots in there that when you’re talking about integrity and accuracy or voter fraud, you’re not necessarily going to be able to pinpoint things because you’re looking backward.”

Going forward, she knows voting by mail is a big concern, so she wants to be vigilant about the accuracy of signatures. Frey noted there already is a process in place to send a letter to a voter if the signatures don’t match, but she said there needs to be an extra step to reach out again to the ones who don’t respond to that letter.

Frey said she wants to improve voter registration after noticing people in paid positions sitting back in their chairs at events instead of actively engaging with the community.

She said she also could do better advertising to increase voter turnout after a new early-voting site wasn’t advertised as much as it could’ve been.

She wants to drive home the importance of local elections and why they matter using social media and community meetings. She said as the supervisor, she could find a way to provide information about the candidates in a nonpartisan way.

“Partnering with influencers, local figures or organizations to spread the message could improve younger voter turnout,” she said.

How are the candidates campaigning?

Walker, who had contributed $34,000 to her own campaign as of Sept. 25, said she doesn’t think having a big war chest is necessary to win an election. Her background gives her the edge, and she plans to reach out to new residents and educate them about her credentials.

“The amount of money that’s spent on elections — considering all the needs in the world — I just think the amount of money is unbelievable,” Walker said.

According to her campaign finance reports, Walker has received only two contributions:

$1,000 from St. Lucie TIGER political action committee (Education Association of St. Lucie Local 3616) on Aug. 1, 2024

$200 from Kathryn Hensley (former St. Lucie County School Board member) on Sept. 25, 2024

“I’ve had such loyal supporters all of these years,” Walker said, “and it comes to a point where you say, ‘Can I ask these people one more time?’ ”

But Walker doesn’t need to campaign because of her name recognition and the fact that her name is on every piece of mail sent to voters, Frey said.

The newcomer has been shaking hands at precincts for the past year, Frey said, going from a no-name candidate to someone who now gets recognized in public.

“I put a lot of my own money into it,” said Frey, who had contributed $24,717 to her own campaign as of Sept. 25. “I knew going into the primary I was going to have to invest in myself.”

According to campaign finance reports, Frey had received several contributions for a total of $7,406, including some notable ones:

$100 from Brandi Pearson (wife of Sheriff Keith Pearson) on Sept. 27, 2023

$1,000 from Karen Pearson (mother of Sheriff Keith Pearson) on Jan. 20, 2024

$1,000 from Local Home Builders political action committee on March 8, 2024

$100 from The Barn at Oleander in Port St. Lucie on May 7, 2024

$500 from Waters Edge in Okeechobee on May 25, 2024

